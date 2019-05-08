This Saturday head down to Hawthornes Beer Cafe to indulge in a day filled with IPAs, champagne and plenty of Rosé. Hawthorne’s 10th annual IPA, Champagne and Rosé Block Party kicks off 11 am and everyone in the city is invited out to sample delicious food, sip on tasty refreshments, check out all of the amazing vendors and more.

Everything you need to know about Hawthornes' IPA, Champagne and Rosé Block Party 2019

According to the release, this annual extravaganza features one of the city’s best lineups of IPAs for only $5 each, plus small batch champagnes and rosés. There will be over 75 total selections of beer, champagne, Rosé, plus food from food trucks, live music, family fun and much more. The party will stretch from 11th and Fitzwater to 11th and Catharine. This all day, all ages event is free, open to the public, dog-friendly and perfect for the whole family. While adults sample some of the delicious block party offerings, kiddos can play in the free kids zone, which features a giant inflatable slide, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and more. This year the kid zone has a twist as well, at 5 p.m. the zone will transform into an adult fun zone with special face painting and more.

“We are proud to present our tenth year for Hawthornes’ Annual IPA, champagne and rose block party,” said owner Chris Fetfatzes in a release. “What started out as a smaller neighborhood festival outside our doors has taken on a new life and expanded every year. This year we bring back the roses, champagnes and sparkling wines based on past popular demand. We’ll see you on South Street!”

This year’s spirited line-up of refreshments is incredibly impressive, especially in the IPA category. Drafts include the Victory No Brainer IPA, Conshohocken Blood Money Blood Orange IPA, Brotherton IPA, New Belgium Brut IPA, Anchor Fog Breaker IPA, Troeg’s Field Study IPA, Big Oyster Hammerhead IPA, Brotherton Jersey Devil Double IPA, Anchor San Franpsycho IPA, Root Down Bine IPA and more. If you’re not an IPA fan, don’t sweat it, there will also be plenty of ciders, wheat beers lagers and more being offered the block party.

If it’s bubbles you’re after, buckle up. Champagne and Rosé selections include Canvas Brut Blanc de Blancs, Seguras Brut Rosé, Acacia Rosé, Comte de Bucques Brut, Barton and Gustier Sparkling Rosé, Stanford Brut and more. There will also be a vast selection of red and white wines, plus delicious and unique sangria options (Rosé sangria, orange basil white wine sangria and pomegranate and rosemary red sangria).

All of that drinking will be sure to make you hungry, and the block party has got you more than covered. Delicious food trucks setting up shop this Saturday include French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods, Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, Philly Fry, Dr. Wutzit Wonderballs, The Little Sicilian, The Munchy Machine, Hardy Funnel Cakes, Street Food / 33rd Street Hospitality, The Grappling Crab Shack, One Village, The Flying Deutchman and Burritos Tijuana.

Live music will be provided throughout the event by Trinidelphia and The Paper Shakers, plus there will be plenty of interesting vendors including Inspire, Get Around, Urban Princess Boutique from Fabric Row and much more.

Hawthornes IPA, Champagne and Rosé Block Party will take place this Saturday, May 11th from 11 am until 8 p.m. Admission is free, but food and drinks are pay-as-you-go, cash only. According to the release, guests will be required to show valid ID upon entry at 11th and Fitzwater and receive a wristband. The beer sales are handled exclusively at the entrance (at 11th & Fitz) where the guest will purchase any amount of drink tickets for $5 per ticket, no minimum, no limit. Each ticket is redeemable at any beer station to receive the beverage of their choice.

To learn more about Hawthorne’s Beer Cafe and the event visit hawthornecafe.com