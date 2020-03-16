Henry A. Davidsen's Suit Drive Challenge is back

Now through April 16, Philadelphians have an easy and highly effective way to give back to the community.

Henry A. Davidsen: Master Tailors & Image Consultants, Philadelphia’s premier purveyor of custom men’s clothing, recently announced the revival of the Suit Drive Challenge which directly benefits Career Wardrobe. To participate, all you have to do is donate gently-used suit items and business casual attire and you will be making a tremendous difference.

According to the release, after collecting 5,000 gently-used suits, ties, jackets, shirts, pants, polo shirts, slacks, khakis, belts and shoes in 2018, Henry A. Davidsen and all 35+ participating drop-off locations aim to collect 7,500 items in 2020 to provide a professional wardrobe to employment-seeking and low-income individuals re-entering the workforce.

“In 2018, we collected more than 5,000 items to aid those re-entering the workforce,” said President and Founder of Henry A. Davidsen, Brian Lipstein in the release. “We’re thrilled to team up with Career Wardrobe and our drop-off locations and partners once again to support this great cause benefiting Philadelphians in need.”

Your loved and gently used clothing has a lot more purpose than just hanging in the back of your closet or being folded up in a drawer practically forgotten. By giving back through the Suit Drive Challenge, the clothing will be going to those who desperately are in need—that includes employment-seeking and low-income individuals—from laid-off workers to recovering substance abusers to veterans. Career Wardrobe itself has been servicing the Philadelphia area for years providing professional wardrobe to men and women in need, and for the Drive this year, the Henry A. Davidsen team will also be collecting business casual items and female clothing.

According to the release, participating locations include:

. American Executive Centers | Six Locations

· RJM Management | Seven Locations

· Spikes Trophies | Three Locations

· Joseph Anthony Salon & Spa | Three Locations

· Experience Chiropractic | Two Locations

· CertaPro Painters of the Main Line | 3539 West Chester Pike | Newtown Square

· The Rife Group at Compass | 484 Norristown Road | Blue Bell

· Delaware Valley Packaging Group | 1425 Wells Dr. | Bensalem

· NEMR Total HR | 4-A Eves Dr. | Marlton

· Helm Partners | 400 Davis Dr. | Plymouth Meeting

· Allied Mortgage Group | 225 E. City Ave. | Bala Cynwyd

· Sales Evolution | 300 Brookside Ave. | Ambler

· Work Merk Conshy | 100 Four Falls Corporate Center | Conshohocken

· 12th Street Catering | 3312-20 Spring Garden St. | Philadelphia

· Gibbons Law | One Logan Square | Philadelphia

· Safegard Group, Inc. | 100 Granite Dr. | Media

· Seaview Hotel | 401 S New York Road | Galloway

· Chubb Hotel & Conference Center | 309 Manor Road | Lafayette Hill

· Kistler Tiffany Benefits | 899 Cassatt Road | Berwyn

To end the challenge on a high note, the Suit Drive will be followed by a three-day trunk show featuring the premier and luxury fine cloth vendor Dormeuil to collect further proceeds benefiting Career Wardrobe. The Trunk Show will begin on April 16, and there are a few extra bonuses for guests: At the show, Philadelphians will receive exclusive deals including 20% off all Dormeuil cloth—plus many other cant-miss discounts. Additionally, 10% of costs spent on Dormeuil cloth during the trunk show will be donated to Career Wardrobe as well.

To help spread the word even more, Philadelphians can also use social media and #HDSuitDrive to spread the knowledge around the region.

To learn more, visit henrydavidsen.com