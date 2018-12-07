It's the holiday season which means it's also shopping season. The top shopping destination in the greater Philadelphia area, King of Prussia Mall comes alive with shoppers looking for unique finds and the perfect presents for all of their loved ones. After shopping all day many people need a drink (or three) and some food to end the day, and KOP shoppers are in luck. J. Alexander's located right behind the popular shopping center has amazing deals this holiday season for all festive shoppers.

Shop till you drop and refuel with these amazing specials from J. Alexander's

J. Alexander's, the contemporary American restaurant known for its wood-fired cuisine and gorgeous bar already has an impressive menu featuring hand-cut steaks, prime rib, fresh seafood and sushi, along with a large assortment of entree-sized salads, sandwiches, homemade desserts and delicious cocktails. But the popular eatery is truly raising the bar now with their Customer Appreciation Happy Hour.

The expansive happy hour is being offered Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features amazing specials including $4 draft beers, $6 select wines and $8 martinis. There are also small plates being offered for just $8; the small plate options include spinach con queso, crispy chicken fingers, smoked salmon dip, NY strip steak tacos, rotisserie chicken tacos and a steak burger.

But that's not all, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the season J. Alexander's is offering 20 Bottles of Wine for $20. The wine selection includes Frog’s Leap Zinfandel, The Velvet Devil Merlot, Chateau St. John Chardonnay, Honig Sauvignon Blanc and more.

Having the Customer Appreciation Happy Hour specials gives all holiday shoppers a perfect incentive to shop till they drop since they will be refueling right after with an assortment of delicious cocktails, savory dishes and indulgent desserts. The specials being offered by J. Alexander's truly makes shopping during the holiday season worth it.

J. Alexander's is located at 256 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia. For more information visit jalexanders.com