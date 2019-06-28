"Jersey Boys" is back home in Jersey at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Tony Award-winning musical is coming back to where it all began--- Jersey. "Jersey Boys" recently began their stint at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, and fans have until July 21 to witness the magic of this feel-good show. It's Broadway via the boardwalk.

Fans have been going crazy for this musical extravaganza featuring smooth sounding jukebox-tunes, colorful sets and costumes and of course sublime dancing. The musical ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017, and since its debut, "Jersey Boys" has been on two North American national tours and two international tours as well.

The story follows The Four Seasons and their incredible come up from a young group of in-sync guys who love to sing, to a wildly popular sensation of harmonizers who take the country by storm. However, the quartet's rags to riches tale does not come without its share of drama and obstacles. The Four Seasons may seem fluid and in unison while performing on stage, but behind the scenes is a different story.

What makes "Jersey Boys" different from a lot of other popular stage shows is the direct interaction the cast members have with the audience. Each member of The Four Seasons takes a turn narrating their point of view, and theatre-goers truly get a unique experience through every act.

What makes "Jersey Boys" unforgettable is the nostalgic sweet-sounding music that truly is unmatched when thinking back to the jukebox era. It's almost impossible not to sing along to "Sherry", or to be impressed by "Big Girls Don't Cry" or simply to just sit back and enjoy other hits such as “December ’63 (Oh, What a Night),” "Walk Like A Man", “Who Loves You,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” If there was ever a show that tempts audience members to leap out of their seats and dance, it's certainly "Jersey Boys".

The cast playing the high-energy quartet while at Hard Rock includes Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Eric Chambliss as Bob Gaudio, Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito and Jonny Wexler as Frankie Valli. The Four Seasons are joined by Rick Desloge, Todd DuBail, Ashley Bruce, Tony L. Clements, Barnaby Reiter, Jeremy Sartin, Caitlin Leary, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Chloe Tiso, Kit Treece and Kevin Patrick Martin in the ensemble.

"Jersey Boys" will be onstage at the Hard Rock Casino (1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ) until July 21. For tickets ($39-$119) and more information visit hardrockhotels.com