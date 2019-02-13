If you love flavorful Mexican American, indulgently refreshing margaritas and a restaurant that doesn't break the bank, we have got the spot for you. Johnny Mañana's, located in the Goldtex ultra-luxury apartment building by Post Brothers is opening this weekend, and all Philadelphians are invited to stop in and take their taste buds on a ride.

Johnny Mañana's new location is opening this weekend in Philadelphia

This Philadelphia Loft District hotspot will be serving up their famous five dollar Manana Classic margaritas and Mexican American fare starting this Friday, Feb. 15. The 4,000 square foot space boasts plenty of character and personality with a 70-foot grand sweeping bar at the center, colorful and playful artwork, reclaimed woods, weather textures, corrugated metals and Day of the Dead imagery to elevate the fiesta vibe.

“When you step inside Mañana’s we want you to leave your worries behind,” said co-owner Tim Bonnie in a release. “Live for the moment and enjoy the party with us! Whether you are a resident in the building, a nearby neighbor or visiting us from across town, we look forward to hosting you and your friends and family.”

Leaving your worries behind truly is easy when you step into the new eatery and take a peek at the menu. The menu is fresh and flavorful with Mexican and Southwestern eats at an accessible price, each dish is traditionally delicious with a unique twist and there are gluten free options as well. Delicious menu items include spicy seafood empanadas, jumbo lump crab cakes, firecracker jalepenos, tortilla soup, savory selections of tacos and much, much more.

If you come for the food, you'll stay for the drinks. Johnny Mañana's offers a great selection of margaritas ($5 for classic and an extra $2 for any flavors), an amazing abundance of cocktails, 75 different types of tequilas (by the Spring), 14 draft lines pouring, a selection of cans and bottles and more. Plus when the weather gets warm Philadelphians can sip on their refreshing treats outside, Mañana's is home to one of the city’s largest sidewalk dining scenes with 32 seats.

Some may recognize Johnny Mañana's from their East Falls location which opened up in 2001. Co-owners Tim Bonnie and Bianca Desantis wanted to bring the beloved spot to the City of Brotherly Love and have been planning to do so since 2018.

“We wanted to bring back Johnny Mañana's and take the concept to the next level. This will be one of our largest Johnny Mañana’s to date - and the space really fits the personality of what we wanted to achieve," said Bonnie. “The name comes from a fictional character we created, ‘Johnny,’ who lives for today. He is the life of the party with a welcoming, charismatic and adventurous personality. He lives for the day and treasures time with friends and family. Every day is a fiesta! That is our goal here - for every day to be a celebration of good times, great food and drink, and an atmosphere that matches.”

The Goldtex Building, where Johnny Mañana's is located, is in a prime location being in close proximity to the Rail Park, Reading Terminal Market and the Pennsylvania Convention Center. " “The Goldtex Building was the perfect location. It is such an exciting time for the entire city’s restaurant and bar scene, and we are excited to be part of that energy,” said Bonnie.

Johnny Mañana's in the Goldtex Building is located at 315 N 12th St., for more information visit johnnymananas.net