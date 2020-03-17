Urban Farmer announces 'Keep Calm and Carry Out' initiative

In the wake of everything, it is a bit hard to imagine keeping completely calm—the news is unsettling and everything is a bit uncertain. Yet, keeping calm is exactly what the folks at Logan Square hotspot Urban Farmer are urging Philadelphians to do, and they have a tasty way of showing it.

Urban Farmer recently announced its Keep Calm and Carry Out initiative, and as of now the steakhouse will be donating $1 from every phoned-in carry-out order to Feeding America, an organization helping local food banks respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The new initiative is in partnership with SRC’s Hungry to Help program.

To help continue the needed practice of social distancing, Urban Farmer has closed their dining room, but does still offer curbside pick-up. According to the release, after placing their order, guests should pull up in the bus zone outside of the Urban Farmer entrance and then call the restaurant to let them know they have arrived and the host will run the food out to them.

So even though most of us are tucked away inside, that doesn't mean you can't still take your tastebuds on a flavorful journey. Urban Farmer offers wide variety of delectable dishes for both lunch and dinner that are being offered to-go. A few highlighted options include roast pork sandwiches and a beet and burrata salad for lunch, and an assortment of steak, seafood and more options for dinner (think seared scallops, pan-roasted duck and plenty of other choices.)

Urban Farmer is not the only establishment taking on the Keep Calm and Carry Out initiative. The release states, in addition to all SRC restaurants, 14 like-minded restaurants from across the country, including Braddock’s Rebellion in Pittsburgh, Rowdy Tiger in Atlanta, Hearth & Dram in Denver, have also joined the cause, committing to donating $1 from every carry-out order to Feeding America.

Still feeling a bit uneasy about it all? Indulging in a meal can still help, and if you really are uncertain this quote from the official Keep Calm website can also help shed a light: "We hope to help bring a sense of calm during this trying time. Social distancing doesn’t mean you have to eat only non-perishable food or sit back without taking action. Enjoy a satisfying meal, feed the family and eliminate stress while helping your community."

For more information on Urban Farmer (1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy) and to check out its enticing menu, visit urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com. To learn more about the Keep Calm and Carry Out initiative and to also find out how your restaurant can also join in, visit keepcalmcarryout.com for all of the details.