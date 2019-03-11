King of Prussia may be well known for its massive mall and shopping endeavors, but what many people forget about are all of the delectable and delicious eateries that also call KOP home. King of Prussia’s Restaurant Week (March 11-17) is in full swing, and many top spots are offering incredible prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus ranging from $10-$40. The best part? Proceeds from this delicious week will benefit CHOP. Here are a few of the best places to eat for King of Prussia Restaurant Week.

Dine like a king during King of Prussia Restaurant Week

J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s is a perfect spot for KOP Restaurant Week. The eatery is wildly popular for its incredible food, fun atmosphere and great location right by the mall. Philadelphians can flock to J. Alexander’s this week to indulge in calamari, spinach con queso, slow roasted prime rib, Carolina crab cakes, grilled salmon, filet mignon with bearnaise, carrot cake, key lime pie and much more.

256 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia, jalexanders.com

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods offers a laidback atmosphere where you can relax, indulge in a refreshing drink and eat a meal that will leave you wanting more. Restaurant Week menu items include bang bang cauliflower, nutty salmon, crispy fried shrimp, steamed 1 lb. lobster, New England clam chowder, cheesecake, their own take on bonbons and much more.

680 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, legalseafoods.com

Mistral

Anyone who dines at Mistral knows how unique, stylish and delicious this award-winning hotspot is. The menu is tapas style and filled with artistic small plates complemented by fresh, local ingredients and world-class chefs. Their KOP Restaurant Week menu includes salmon poke, pan-seared salmon, fusilli, short rib, dark chocolate pannacotta, homemade ice cream and more.

160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, mistralkop.com

Tiffin Indian Cuisine

If you are looking for a meal to spice up your week stop by Tiffin Indian Cuisine during KOP restaurant week. This hotspot offers the perfect environment for a savory meal after a full day of shopping or a long day at work. Guests have the choice of an appetizer, entree, naan dish and dessert from their full menu for only $20.

254 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, tiffin.com

North Italia

If you are craving Italian, North Italia offers the perfect selection of enticing dishes that will tickle anyone’s fancy. Especially with their decadent King of Prussia Restaurant Week menu. Dishes include sausage and kale soup, prosciutto bruschetta, chicken parmesan, arancini, bolognese, roasted mushroom tortellini, salted caramel bundino, tiramisu and much more.

350 Mall Boulevard #1000c, King of Prussia, northitaliarestaurant.com

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot already offers a one-of-a-kind experience with their indulgent fondue repertoire. But for King of Prussia Restaurant Week, they are taking their dining experience up a notch. Menu items this week include buffalo chicken cheddar cheese fondue, avocado cobb wedge salad, death by chocolate fondue, cookies n cream marshmallow dream fondue, plus entree options including sesame wasabi ahi tuna, adobo shrimp, jalapeno filet mignon, sun-dried tomato mascarpone ravioli, Pacific white shrimp and much more.

150 Allendale Rd #2100, King of Prussia, meltingpot.com

For a full list of restaurants and to learn more about KOP Restaurant Week visit visitkop.com