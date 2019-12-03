No one loves Christmas quite like LeAnn Rimes

There may not be anyone who loves Christmas as much as country music superstar turned actress and author LeAnn Rimes. The 37-year-old songstress has spent a decent chunk of her career singing about, starring in and writing for the jolly time of year – and with three full Christmas albums, a plethora of holiday Hallmark films and her seventh tour surrounding the festive occasion, it’s fair to say audiences also enjoy hearing Rimes’ take on the lively season. Rimes sat down with Metro to discuss her love of the holidays, her songwriting inspirations and dive into more on her illustrious career and annual Christmas tour.

On top of many incredible albums and hit songs, you have also released three Christmas albums to date and three original songs for your Hallmark Christmas film “It’s Christmas, Eve.” What do you enjoy the most about writing/ performing holiday songs specifically?

Writing songs for “Its Christmas, Eve” was so much fun. To have the challenge of not only writing original Christmas songs but having to write for each scene with its own specific need to meet for each character was exhilarating as a songwriter.

Do you feel any difference going on tour during the holiday season compared to the rest of the year?

I do because it’s my favorite time of the year! And who doesn’t love singing Christmas songs? But honestly, there is something different in the air over the holidays... I think it’s a time when people put aside their differences and come together and celebrate.

“You and Me and Christmas” is your seventh Christmas tour, anything new or special about this go around?

We make every tour a little different from before. With this tour, the song selections are coming from what I want the audience to feel. [The] kind of ride I want to take the audience on is a setting that will be intimate. I like to try to help the audience get to know me better, so they feel like they know me better than they did when they walked through the doors, so they will see a glimpse into my heart and I hope it makes their season a little brighter.

Switching gears to your songwriting – what inspirations do you have for not only penning Christmas music but any song in your catalog?

Gosh life is the inspiration. Experiences, love, people, and what is happening in the world today inspires me to write.

On top of singing and songwriting, you also act. Do you feel like acting lets you exercise different creative muscles? What do you like the most about it?

Yes definitely, it allows me to embrace a different side of me. I like that I get transported to another place and become a character.

You’re about to embark on tour, but what does the future hold for you? Any upcoming albums, movies or singles in the midst?

Yes to all the above! I can’t share too much right now, but we have a fun 2020 planned so you have to stay tuned.

