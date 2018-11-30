Sometimes you just want to take a break from the city and see what exciting events are out there around the Philadelphia city limits. During the holidays, Lehigh Valley is the place to be. Being just a short drive out of the city makes this destination the ultimate 'country-side' Christmas option. Here is everything going on for the holidays in Lehigh Valley.

All of the amazing holiday events in Lehigh Valley

Winter Lights Spectacular at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

The spectacular light show features over 1.1 million twinkling lights that dazzle anyone of any age during the holiday season. At the stunning event, there is also warm hot cocoa, cozy fire pits and Koziar’s Christmas Village. Koziar's has been a family favorite for 70 years, and this season promises not to disappoint.

Now- Dec. 30, times vary, Lehigh Valley Zoo, 5150 Game Preserve Rd., Schnecksville, prices vary, discoverlehighvalley.com

Peepfest

Peepfest is a must for the end of the holiday season. When New Years comes around families wonder what fun activities they can do with their kiddos. Peepfest is the perfect answer, the two-day event features a 4-foot, 9-inch tall, 400-pound, giant yellow light-up PEEP and plenty of the other sweet treats to go around.

Dec. 30-31, 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, free, discoverlehighvalley.com

Christkindlmarkt

Christkindlmarkt is a part of Christmas City, the top holiday spot in Lehigh Valley. This magnificent festive wonderland has been home to plenty of fun family-friendly activities for years. Christkindlmarkt has been named one of the top holiday markets in the world, there is live glass blowing, plenty of one-of-a-kind purchases being offered, live music, tasty treats and much more.

Weekends now- Dec.23, SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, free, discoverlehighvalley.com

Historic Bethlehem Holiday Tours

Take a tour of the historic and scenic city of Bethlehem and enjoy dancing holiday lights and gorgeously decorated trees. Then check out the Christmas City walking tour led by colonial dressed guides and become immersed in stories on why candles line each window of Historic Bethlehem and the story of the famous Bethlehem Star.

Check out historicbethlehem.org for times, locations and prices of the various tours.

Musical Sunday Brunch

Brunch is always a good idea, and a musical one is a great idea. The entertaining meal takes place at the historic Hotel Bethlehem and features a harpsichord, harp, piano, jazz duos and even bagpipes. Delicious brunch dishes include made-to-order omelets or waffles, a carving station of roasted meats, fresh seafood and luscious desserts.

Sundays, 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., Hotel Bethlehem, 437 Main St., Bethlehem, prices vary, discoverlehighvalley.com

Christmas City Village

Not to be confused with Christkindlmarkt, Christmas City Village mimics an authentic German Weihnachtsmarkt. Holiday shoppers are welcome to come and check out all of the festive and unique offerings that the village has to offer. There are also delicious food and drink options available including traditional European crescent yeast rolls.

Now- Dec. 23, Christmas City, 556 Main St., Bethlehem, free, discoverlehighvalley.com

Carriage Rides

Ride in true festive holiday style with Bethlehem Carriage Company's horse-drawn carriages. Visitors will see Bethlehem's holiday lights and sites, and discover the city’s rich history and architecture while riding in an elegant White Vis-a-Vis Carriage or a finely decorated Cinderella Carriage.

Now-Dec.31, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m., Historic Downtown Bethlehem, Corner of Church St. & Main St., Bethlehem, prices vary, discoverlehighvalley.com