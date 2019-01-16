6 events honoring and celebrating MLK Day in Philadelphia

This weekend the whole country is honoring a special man who had a dream. Martin Luther King Jr. touched the lives of many and inspired a movement that forever changed the course of history. Now the City of Brotherly Love is showing their support and remembering the influence and ideals that Martin Luther King Jr. preached. Here are all of the events honoring and celebrating MLK Day in Philadelphia.

We Shall: A Lyrical MLK Celebration

In honor of MLK Day, the Philadelphia Jazz will present We Shall: A Lyrical MLK Celebration at the Museum of the American Revolution. The moving performance will utilize brief excerpts from King’s speeches and sermons to inspire their show filled with gospel, jazz and blues music. The MOAR is also offering a peek into our country's history all weekend long having visitors celebrate the diverse cultural landscape of Revolutionary Philadelphia. There will also be Tableau Talks at 2:30 pm in the museum's galleries where visitors will learn the stories of both free and enslaved people of African descent who fought for freedom during the Revolutionary War.

Jan. 19, 3 pm-4 pm, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, free with admission, amrevmuseum.org

MLK Day at the Franklin Institute

Leading up to and all day long on MLK Day the Franklin Institute will act as a 2019 ‘site for service’ in part of the 24th Greater Philadelphia MLK day of service. The FI will serve as a collection point for donations to benefit the Philadelphia School District. Philadelphians are encouraged to bring in classroom resources and new school supplies. Expanded programming and additional live science shows are also part of the day. A great way to honor MLK Day in Philadelphia.

Jan. 21, all day, The Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, free with admission, fi.edu

The Philadelphia Orchestra Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert

Join the Philadelphia Orchestra in partnership with Girard College and Global Citizen’s Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service during this special show honoring MLK. The 90-minute show showcases works by African American composers like Richard Smallwood. The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts choir will also be performing and speaker Charlotte Blake Alston will recite excerpts from Dr. King’s I Have a Dream to help create an unforgettable performance. The concert is free but tickets are still required and are available at philorch.org.

Jan. 21, 1:30 pm, Girard College Chapel, 2101 S College Ave, Philadelphia, free, philorch.org

MLK Day at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Honor the hero that Martin Luther King Jr. was and still is by heading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Jan. 21. The museum's admission will be pay-what-you-wish and visitors can participate in community service and create portraits of their own heroes inspired by Henry Ossawa Tanner's Portrait of the Artist's Mother. MANNA will collect and distribute this artwork with the meals they deliver to those in need. A beautiful way to celebrate MLK Day in Philadelphia.

Jan. 21, all day, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, pay what you wish, philamuseum.org

African American Museum in Philadelphia MLK Weekend Celebration

Join the African American Museum in Philadelphia this weekend as they hold their annual celebration remembering Martin Luther King Jr. Events include a jazz presentation with vocalist and composer Ruth Naomi Floyd, a keynote conversation between journalists Stephanie Renee and Alejandro “Ali” Danoi, a scavenger hunt, a special film screening and much more. The museum is also offering access to their special exhibit Cotton: The Soft, Dangerous Beauty of the Past.

Jan. 18-21, African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St., Philadelphia, $2, aampmuseum.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Join the Independence Seaport Museum, Delaware River Waterfront Corporation and United by Blue for a day filled with fun and service where volunteers will spend the day working together to clean up portions of Christopher Columbus Boulevard. To show appreciation for your service, guests will receive snacks and drinks prior to clean-up, full-day access to the Museum, and discounted pricing to skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest that evening. Registration is required for participation.

Jan. 21, 1 pm-3 pm, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, phillyseaport.org