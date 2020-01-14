With Martin Luther King Day on the horizon (January 20th), Campus Philly reached out to college students in the Greater Philadelphia region about how they were planning to serve their communities this Monday.

A few ways Philadelphians can volunteer on MLK Day and beyond

According to the release, Campus Philly was "elated" to report that, "Many college students volunteer not just on this one winter day, but throughout the entire year, making an impact in so many areas of need across the region, and finding what they're passionate about in Philly—just one more way that college students are exploring off-campus and falling in love with Philadelphia, the core mission of Campus Philly."

If you don't know the full mission of Campus Philly, their official website states that they "aspire to more than just population and economic growth in Philadelphia, but to growth that builds the diversity of our people, increases opportunity and extends across every zip code."

According to the release, in their MLK Day findings, Campus Philly heard a lot of heartwarming stories from different students studying at a variety of colleges and universities in the region, which included a Bryn Mawr student who works to combat climate change, an Arcadia University student who volunteers as an EMT, a Temple University student that mentors children at The Clay Studio, and a Drexel freshman who has been serving with the ACE Mentor Program of America since high school.

Also in their MLK Day findings, Campus Philly has found a plethora of volunteer opportunities for this Monday that are open for all Philadelphians, not just college students.

As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Philanthropy is commendable, but it must not cause the philanthropist to overlook the circumstances of economic injustice which make philanthropy necessary.” These opportunities may help volunteers realize just that.

Options include:

-The MLK Project: Global Citizen. This ongoing, 20-year project in the City of Brotherly Love has grown into a national movement in over 100 cities and towns in the United States. Philadelphians can register to become a volunteer at mlkdayofservice.org

-Back on My Feet Philadelphia. This organization runs nationally in 13 cities across the country and according to the site, combats homelessness through the power of running, community support, and essential employment and housing resources. Philadelphians can register to become a volunteer at backonmyfeet.org

-Project HOME. This Philly based nonprofit helps to empower individuals in hopes to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness. They do so through affordable housing, employment, healthcare, and education. Philadelphians can register to become a volunteer at projecthome.org

-Philly Paws. This 501(c)3 non-profit organization's sole dedication is to help Philadelphia’s homeless and at-risk animals. According to the site, PAWS is the city’s largest rescue partner and provider of low-cost, basic veterinary care for pet owners and rescue organizations that cannot otherwise access or afford it. Philadelphians can register to become a volunteer at phillypaws.org

-Special Olympics Philadelphia. SOP is another 501(c)3 organization in the City of Brotherly Love. Its mission is to provide sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Philadelphians can register to become a volunteer at sopaphilly.org

-Philabundance. Sticking to its name, Philabunance runs an abundant amount of programs to help alleviate hunger. They also started Ending Hunger. For Good. in the spring of 2019. Philadelphians can register to become a volunteer at philabundance.org

For a full list of volunteer opportunities in the City of Brotherly Love founded by Campus Philly (18 total), visit philabundance.org