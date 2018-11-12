Manayunk Cocktail Week is a seven-day celebration highlighting the craft of a cocktail. Plenty of popular bars and restaurants in the Manayunk area are taking part in the week with a variety of tastings, dinner pairings, parties, cocktail competitions and happy hours. Here is everything you need to know and where you should go for Manayunk Cocktail Week.

Your guide to Manayunk Cocktail Week 2018

3rd Annual Pig & Whiskey Dinner

Start Cocktail Week off right with a three-course dinner featuring three different types of whiskey and three different types of pork. Courses include Pork Cheek Ragu paired with Southern Comfort 80, Cider-Brined Pork Tenderloin paired with WL Weller Reserve and Banana Pudding Bacon Cake paired with Monkey Shoulder Whiskey.

Nov. 13, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m., Bourbon Blue, 2 Rector St., Philadelphia, $45, bourbonblue.com

Manayunk Brewing Company: Succulents and Vodka

Guests will have the opportunity to create their own succulent terrarium while sipping on Crystal Head Vodka cocktails. Crystal Head rep Billy Cavallo will be at the event to answer questions and host. Plus cocktails will have a little extra healthy kick with fresh juices from the Juice Merchant.

Nov. 14, times vary, Manayunk Brewing Company, 4120 Main St., Philadelphia, $20, manayunkbrewery.com

4th Annual Fried Chicken Dinner

Mouth-watering fried chicken will be served alongside decadent sides and desserts. This year's dinner will be paired with beer selections from 2SP Brewing Company along with Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Glenfiddich & The Balvenie Doublewood

Nov.15, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m., The Goat's Beard, 4201 Main St., Philadelphia, $45, thegoatsbeardphilly.com

Sona Pub & Kitchen: Tullamore Dew Flight Night

Tullamore Dew rep Serena Huggard will help transport guests to Ireland with whiskey samples including Original, Rum Cask, Cider Cask and 12 year. Guests can also enjoy the rest of Sona's Manayunk Cocktail Week specials including Pumpkin Spice Martinis, Caramel Apple Mules, Crimson Sours and more.

Nov. 15, Sona Pub & Kitchen, 4417 Main St. , Philadelphia, tickets available at door, sonapub.com

The Spicy Belly: Jamaican Jerk Festival Dinner

The special tasting includes four courses featuring flavors from the Caribean. Courses include Jerk Lobster, Jerk Shrimp, Jerk Pork and Jerk Chicken with delicious sides. Dessert will include a rum pairing to finish the night off strong.

Nov. 16, 6 p.m.-8p.m., The Spicy Belly, 3847 Terrace St., Philadelphia, $42-$175, thespicybelly.com

Manayunk Cocktail Week Contest

Participants have the chance to win a Fernet Branca Bicycle, a Southern Comfort Bar Starter Kit or a Crystal Head Vodka bottle signed by Dan Aykroyd. The bright blue bike will be around participating bars and restaurants and to win participants must take a picture with the bike and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #MNYKCocktailWeek. For the other items, all participating bars and restaurants will have a box on their bar with entry forms.

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants with specials and to find out where the Fernet Branca Bicycle will be, visit manayunk.com.