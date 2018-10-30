Everything you need to know about Media Restaurant Week 2018

Media in Delaware County is hosting their restaurant week starting this Sunday, November 4 until November 9. Many restaurants will be participating and offering meals for either $25, $35, or $45 (tax, alcohol & gratuity not included) or have their own specials for the week. Plus there is free parking all week after 5. Here are some of the best places for Media Restaurant Week 2018.

Where to eat for Media Restaurant Week 2018

320 Market Café

This casual dine-in marketplace with made-to-order sandwiches, super fresh pico de gallo, take-out dinners, and a wide variety of catering offerings has their own specials for the week. They are offering three courses for $35 and four courses with beer or wine pairing $50.

211 West State St., Media, the320marketcafe.com

Sterling Pig

Sterling Pig Brewery brings local flavor and elevated pub favorites to Del Co. The brewery also offers their own beers that are brewed right on site. There is a rotating selection throughout the year. For Media Restaurant Week they are offering 3 Courses for $35.

609 W State St., Media, sterlingpig.com

Azie Restaurant

The contemporary Asian fusion eatery is known for their cross-cultural Asian menu that spans many cultures and price points. They also have a sushi bar stocked with plenty of sushi, sashimi and nigiri options. For the week they are offering 4 Courses for $35.

217 West State St., Media, azie-restaurant.com

HOUSE Restaurant

HOUSE restaurant creates interesting and fresh comfort foods daily including an array of grilled cheeses and paninis. The popular eatery offers brunch/lunch daily and dinners Wednesday through Saturday. For Media Restaurant Week they are offering 3 Courses for $35.

110-114 South Jackson St., Media, eatathouse.com

Spasso Italian Grill

Spasso offers affordable Italian cuisine and banquet style menus. Their delicious buffet is mouthwatering for all guests that stop by this popular Italian eatery. For Media Restaurant Week they are offering 4 courses for $35.

34 S Front St., Media, spassoitaliangrill.com

Diego's Cantina & Tequila Bar

Diego's is a perfect spot for some classic Mexican cuisine like nachos, tamales, fajitas and plenty of taco selections. Not to mention their tequila selection is phenomenal. For the week they are offering 3 Courses for $25.

214 W State St., Media, diegos-cantina.com

La Belle Epoque

This quaint and elegant French bistro offers authentic French lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. It is the perfect place to dine to kick back at with their relaxed and stylish atmosphere. For the week they are offering 3 Courses for $35.

38 West State St., Media, labellebistro.com

Get a full list of restaurants participating and deals here.