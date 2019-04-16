Easter and Passover are almost here, and that means it’s time to bring out the goodies for all of your celebrations and special get-togethers. If you are wondering where you can pick up an enticing treat, you are in luck: Metropolitan Bakery has got you covered. The delicious hot spot is offering up savory and sweet edible offerings to make your holiday truly special. All you have to do is place your order, pick it up, and then you are all set to have the most delicious Easter or Passover ever.

Metropolitan Bakery is offering delicious treats that can be pre-ordered and picked up for Easter and Passover

Whether you observe Easter or Passover, there are plenty of unique offerings available to be ordered through Metropolitan’s 19th Street location (262 S. 19th St).

Philadelphians can pick up delicious handmade matzo (an unleavened flatbread) in four flavors: plain, sesame, olive and sun-dried tomato. Because these delicious edible offerings are handmade, each piece will be slightly different and are roughly 8 inches by 16 inches. More Passover delicacies include apple coconut macaroons and rugelach, available first come, first served at all of Metropolitan’s locations. Metropolitan Bakery is also offering specialty Passover items on their menu including flourless chocolate cake, flourless chocolate almond cake, flourless carrot cake and boxed French macarons.

Easter specialty treats include cherry ricotta pie, coconut layer cake, carrot layer cake, raspberry chocolate panettone, double-crust apple pie and boxed French macaroons. Another Easter favorite, hot cross buns, will also be available first come, first served, from Wednesday, April 17 through Sunday, April 21 at all of Metropolitan’s locations (note that 19th Street and Metro Cafe close at 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday.)

All of the indulgent specialty treats being offered for Passover and Easter can be ordered from Thursday, April 18 until Sunday, April 21 at the 19th Street location. Metropolitan Bakery is making holiday baking easier than ever. Simply picking up the phone and placing an order will score you a holiday treat that you will never forget.

For more information on Metropolitan Bakery, visit metropolitanbakery.com