Mike Tyson talks life, honesty and his undisputed truth

Mike Tyson has an interesting life to say the least.

The professional boxer competed for two decades until he retired in 2005 and had quite the bombastic career in the ring to say the least. Since then, the undisputed world heavyweight champion has been keeping busy building a company, acting and more—but as of this year, "The Baddest Man on the Planet" is back on his own undisputed truth.

"Undisputed Truth" was Tyson's one-man show mirroring the title of his book premiering first in 2013 on HBO and then hit the stage and went on to become the first show in the extensive history of Las Vegas entertainment to be created and produced in Las Vegas and result in a subsequent Broadway run. Now, Tyson is back at it and will be traveling the country with "Undisputed Truth: Round 2" with his next stop at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa this Friday, March 6.

"We just decided that this was the time to do it," says Tyson. "There is a different energy now. Before it was really intense, it was my lifestyle and it was me being tough. This round is more explosive and to the point. We took all of the endurance and long stuff out and we kept all of the explosive parts. It's a totally different show—more of a family and fun experience and I can't wait to go to Atlantic City for the show."

Whether you've seen the first round of "Undisputed Truth" or not, hearing tales from such a commanding presence is enough to pique anyone's interests. According to Tyson, honesty is what he builds his foundation on when getting prepared to pick up the mic.

"It's more from an explosive perspective. That's because my life story is an open book and everyone is aware of what's happened in my life. So I have to be really honest with what I say," says Tyson. "I just like being on stage and performing. People watching and looking at me pushes me to reach my highest potential. And I look beautiful when I'm on stage— and it's my perception of beauty."

What the former boxing champion really enjoys about the experience is getting to travel and expose different parts of the world to his show. "Different parts of the world have different senses of humor. I realized that taking the show all over the world. Whenever I get to a city, I really try to figure the people out. Monte Carlo was really interesting, New York State will tell you what they want to hear. But it's all about the entertainment [all together]—this is the stuff that's not down on paper," adds Tyson.

The show's concept is certainly nothing short of intriguing. And that's exactly what Tyson is—even just chatting with him for a few minutes gave a peek into a somewhat quirky course of thinking. Nothing really negative, but Tyson was more keen on talking about the spirituality of life no matter what the question was. It makes sense, he has plenty of experience doing so with his podcast, "Hotboxin with Mike Tyson," where he interviews a variety of personalities and celebrities and they "talk about life on life's terms."

Going from a podcast to the stage might seem easy for someone who has spent a good portion of their life fighting a slew of some of the world's most truculent fighters, but according to Tyson, nerves are still par for the course, "Absolutely, I do get nervous and I will always get nervous."

The biggest takeaway from Tyson is that he looks at his life through a certain lens. With everything that has happened, love him or hate him, there truly is something interesting about him.

"I don't want anything in life, I'm very grateful for my existence and what I have in life now. I like to think that I'm on the threshold of becoming free. Being free in my perspective is not wanting anything and being happy with what you have and not wanting anything else," says Tyson. "I enjoy doing the show. It's interesting. I don't know much about anything, but I take the role of a teacher, because when I teach that's when I start learning. Life is a journey, you just never give up, you follow it. Understand who you are in life."

So what will "Undisputed Truth: Round 2" bring for audience members? Well, if the interview was any indication, a lot of quite unique viewpoints— the show will be anything but boring.

But the star himself puts it a bit more clearly: "You can't explain and articulate it, you just have to watch the show and experience it."

Those interested in experiencing Mike Tyson in person can purchase tickets at m.theborgata.com

If you go: March 6, 9 p.m., Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ, $59+, theborgata.com