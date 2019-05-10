It's time to show your mom some Philly love this Mother's Day. Top spots in the city are showing their appreciation for all of our #1 ladies with brunch and dinner specials, fun activities and even free giveaways.

Treat your mom to something special this Mother's Day in Philadelphia

The Bourse

Head to this Old City hotspot this Sunday to take part in their floral centerpiece workshop ($65) with Alice’s Table from 12 pm-4 pm. Participants will learn tips and tricks on creating floral masterpieces while sipping on a complimentary mimosa. Tools for the workshop will be provided.

111 S Independence Mall E, theboursephilly.com

Museum of the American Revolution

The MOAR is hosting a special Mother's Day tea this Sunday featuring a delicious buffet, mimosas, carnations for mom, photo ops and much, much more. There will be two seatings at 1 pm and 2:30 pm, tickets include access to the museum's exhibits, where visitors will be able to monogram handkerchiefs to take home.

101 S 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org

Evil Genius Beer Company

Head to Evil genius to go on a special private tour of the brewery with your mom this Sunday from 1 pm-3 pm. The tour includes a flight of five Evil Genius Lab Exclusive beers and a Q&A opportunity at the end of the tour. Tickets ($35) can be purchased on the official site.

1727 N Front St., evilgeniusbeer.com

Barnes Foundation

Head to the Barnes Foundation on Sunday to treat your Mom to a special brunch in their Garden Restaurant which will feature a unique menu filled with delicious and flavorful items. Reservations will be available from 11 am until 3:30 pm. While at the Barnes check out their Gogh, Mom! promotion. The promotion allows you to book a highlight tour for you and your mom anytime between now and May 31, plus moms even get to pick up a Van Gogh inspired gift from the Barnes Shop after.

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, barnesfoundation.org

Ocean Prime

Head to Ocean Prime for a special Mother's Day brunch this Sunday. Mouthwatering menu items include french toast, crab and eggs, braised short rib surf and turf, plus refreshing cocktails such as their blood orange mimosa and more.

124 S 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Urban Farmer

Head to Urban Farmer from 7 am until 3 pm this Sunday to indulge with your Mom in an appetizing brunch. There will be a build your own bloody mary cart, plus plenty of delicious dishes such as their deviled eggs, Brioche french toast, crab avocado toast, croque madame sandwich, spring lamb hash and more.

850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Square 1682

Head to Square 1682 for a special Mother's Day brunch this Sunday featuring $2 bellinis and $2 mimosas. This Center City hotspot will also be offering specialty dishes such as their Rittenhouse omelet, huevos rancheros, sweet potato hash and much more.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Co-Op

This West Philly hotspot is offering the perfect activity for kiddos and their moms. While indulging in brunch, little tykes can work on fun crafts (complimentary) and make something special for their mom as the adults indulge in delicious dishes and plenty of brunch cocktails.

20 S 33rd St #1, coopphilly.com

Red Owl Taven

This Center City hotspot will be serving up some incredible dishes for Mother's Day brunch including a Will mushroom and leek quiche, mixed berry baked french toast, avocado toast, beef cheek benedict and much more.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

Bank & Bourbon

Bank & bourbon is celebrating Mother's Day with a delicious brunch buffet from 8:30 am-2 pm featuring Chef Joe Thomas’ signature ricotta toast with dried fruit compote, smoked salmon, Choptank sweet oysters with red wine mignonette, omelets made to order and much more.

1200 Market St., bankandbourbon.com

Top Spots offering freebies

Puyero Venezuelan Flavor (524 S 4th St.) is offering a free arepa or patacone for mom this Sunday; East Passyunk hotspot P'unk Burger (1823 Passyunk Ave.) is offering free milkshakes and half off kids meals; SliCe (multiple locations) is offering a free variety of small pies for mom with the purchase of a large for the family; Rittenhouse hotspot Revolution Taco (2015 Walnut St.) is offering a free order of tacos, burritos, a burrito bowl or an empanada; Marokko (54 E Lancaster Ave.) in downtown Ardmore is serving up a free dessert for mom; Makhani Modern Indian ( 7 N 3rd St.) will give moms a fresh rose when dining there plus a free homemade mango cheesecake; new hotspot Blume (1500 Locust St.) is offering a free Rosé spritz during lunch; Homemade Goodies by Roz (510 S 5th St.) is offering free goodies and tea for mom; Vanilya on East Passyunk (1611 E Passyunk Ave.) is offering free bubbly and a flower cookie; and Dim Sum House (3939 Chestnut St.) will be serving two varieties of dim sum and a free tea service for mom.