The MOAR is celebrating Washington's birthday with fun-filled events all weekend long

President's Day is this weekend, and in honor of our nation's first president, the Museum of the American Revolution is celebrating George Washington's birthday with a weekend full of fun and historical events. From Saturday, Feb. 16 to Monday, Feb. 18 all Philadelphians are invited to come out and celebrate the American Fabius' 287th birthday.

Throughout the weekend guests can wish the Father of our Country a very happy birthday by signing a giant birthday card in the Museum’s rotunda, and by singing Happy Birthday to Washington on Feb. 17 (1 pm). Of course, what birthday would be complete without a delicious cake? Guests can indulge in a delicious slice of birthday cake shaped like Washington’s Standard (the flag that marked his presence on the battlefield) after singing Happy Birthday as well.

If you can't make the cake, guests have another opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal at MOAR's Breakfast with George Washington event happening on Feb. 17 (seatings available for 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.) The breakfast buffet takes place in the Museum’s elegant Liberty Hall and will feature delicious bites including an assortment of muffins, bagels, mini quiches and more from Brûlée Catering, plus a General Washington historical interpreter will interact with guests as they dine on their tasty treats. Tickets for the breakfast buffet are $50 for adults, $25 for children and $40 for members.

Visitors can also take a step back into time and try on 1790s clothing in the Museum’s special hands-on Hamilton Was Here: Rising Up in Revolutionary Philadelphia exhibit, plus visit a recreated scene from Washington’s first presidential home (which was actually located just a few blocks from where the museum stands today.) The exhibit is free with museum admission and will be at the Museum of the American Revolution until March 17.

Visitors can also stop by the museum's core exhibit to see Washington’s War Tent, this monumental piece of history served as Washington’s wartime headquarters and was brought to the museum last year and opened to the public in April 2018. Philadelphians can also view a sword that belonged to Washington (on loan from a private lender) that was made in Philadelphia in 1770 and used during the early years of the Revolutionary War.

Throughout the weekend a Discovery Cart will be at the MOAR from 11 a.m-3 p.m., and guests can stop by to learn the story of Harry Washington, a man who escaped from Mount Vernon and found freedom by fighting as a loyalist in the Revolutionary War. But that's not all. Since the Philadelphia Tattoo Convention also takes place this weekend, the Discovery Cart will also be offering a (temporary) Revolutionary tattoo of Washington’s star to coincide with the convention.

There will also be a “History in the Making” station in the Museum’s rotunda where visitors can make their own button to take home, inspired by Washington’s inaugural buttons that are on display in the Museum. The "History in the Making" station will be at the museum on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The MOAR is located at 101 S 3rd St., for more information visit amrevmuseum.org