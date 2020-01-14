There are some things that just make your mornings better—coffee, donuts, maybe even a workout or meditating—but there truly is nothing better than a fresh, warm bagel to start your day off right. Whether you're a cream cheese spreader, butter lover or maybe even something fancier (bacon, egg and cheese anyone?) Philly has a lot of mouthwatering options for the delicious carb-filled holiday. Here is where to celebrate National Bagel Day 2020 in the City of Brotherly Love.

Where to celebrate National Bagel Day 2020 in Philadelphia

Spread Bagelry

Spread is known around the city for its enticing Montreal-style bagels, which are very hard to resist when you catch a whiff of their offerings while walking by any of their stores. Spread's bagels are all boiled in honey water and then baked in small batches in a wood-fired oven making them unique in flavor. Spread offers an abundant amount of menu options including bagels with an assortment of cream cheeses (think roasted garlic veggie, peanut butter crème and jam, smoked nova salmon, seasonal sweet berry and more), an interesting variety of breakfast sandwiches, and even a few deluxe lunch options (think tuna melts, chicken cheesesteaks and grilled cheeses on bagels.) The menu options vary depending on store locations in Rittenhouse, West Philly, Bryn Mawr and at their dual storefront on the Schuylkill River with Workhorse Brewing Company.

Various locations, spreadbagelry.com

Saxbys

Aside from a delicious variety of coffee options from their new roastery, the popular coffee chain Saxbys also offers a lot of mouthwatering options for National Bagel Day. Saxbys serves South Street Philly Bagels with your choice of toppings (choices range from a variety of cream cheeses, butter, jam or peanut butter), breakfast sandwiches, or Philadelphians can also stop at select locations to pick up the vegan plant-powered breakfast sandwich made with just egg on a bagel.

various locations, saxbyscoffee.com

Thomas Bagels

Although there is not a Thomas Bagels storefront in the City of Brotherly Love, the beloved bagel brand will be offering free Thomas Bagels and cream cheese at 30th Street Station on National Bagel Day. Philadelphians are really in for a treat on January 15th when they stop into 30th Street and see Thomas' larger-than-life bagel wall where they can take photos and grab their free treat. There are also opportunities to win big, one bagel will have an orange ticket granting them a smartwatch, and another will hold a golden ticket with a grand prize of a $2,500 grocery shopping spree—so come to 30th Station hungry on Wednesday morning to dive into all of the delicious offerings from Thomas Bagels and for a chance to win big.

2955 Market St., thomasbreads.com