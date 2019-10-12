Did you know desserts spelled backward is stressed?

Well, there's nothing to stress about this Monday, because its officially National Dessert Day and there are plenty of incredible options to try around the City of Brotherly Love. Whether you're a chocolate fanatic, fruit-flavor lover or just an avid sweet-tooth holder you're in luck. Here is where to celebrate National Dessert Day 2019 in Philadelphia

Where to celebrate National Dessert Day 2019 in Philadelphia

Scarpetta

Aside from being in a picturesque location overlooking Rittenhouse Park, popular hotspot Scarpetta also is home to one of the most indulgently sweet dishes in Philly. The Espresso Bundino is a fan favorite, and after trying a bite of the flavorful dessert you'll see why. The signature dessert is made with fresh ground espresso beans infused into a milk and cream anglaise and topped with hazelnut pralines, salted caramel sauce, hazelnut gelato and a chocolate chip biscotti.

210 W Rittenhouse Sq., scarpettarestaurants.com

Porta Philadelphia

Porta is known for their enticing selection of pizza, mouthwatering pastas and overall eclectically chic atmosphere, but there dessert selection is what truly takes the cake. Sweet menu highlights include their house-made gelatos (flavors rotate), flavorful grappas (a fragrant, grape-based pomace brandy), indulgent affogatos, and their hazelnut cheesecake made with maple soaked hazelnuts and whipped cream.

1216 Chestnut St., pizzaporta.com

Barclay Prime

When many of us think of dessert, we think of probably the most mouth-watering dish possible. That is exactly what you can get at Barclay Prime with their warm deep dish cookie, and this is unlike any cookie dish you have seen before. Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and sugar cookie dough are baked together in a deep dish and served warm with vanilla ice cream scooped and chocolate sauce drizzled right on top.

237 S 18th St., barclayprime.com

Brickwall Tavern

Fruit fans, this one is for you. Head to Brickwall Tavern on National Dessert Day to indulge in their Apple Pie A La Mode. The delicious dish is served in a personal-sized ramekin straight from the oven, and boasts flavorful apples, cinnamon and plenty of other sweet spices with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

1213 Sansom St., brickwalltavern.com

Buena Onda

It's time to fiesta on National Dessert Day. Head to Buena Onda to enjoy their mouth-watering warm canela spiced churros. Sweet-toothed Philadelphians can choose to have their churros stuffed with either chocolate or caramel and truly take their taste buds on a delicious ride.

1901 Callowhill St., buenaondatacos.com