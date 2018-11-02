It's National Doughnut Day again! That's right, there are two days in a year where the tasty treats get their own special celebration. The first was in June and the second takes place on November 5. Here are the best places to go in Philly for National Doughnut Day.

Where to go in Philly for National Doughnut Day

Federal Donuts

Everyone's favorite fried chicken and doughnut joint has multiple locations around the city. Grab a Cinnamon Sugar, Strawberry-Lavender, Cookies and Creme or a fancy specialty doughnut like Pumpkin Pecan Maple or Key Lime Pie on National Doughnut Day.

Various locations, federaldonuts.com

Beiler's

Beiler's is a staple when it comes to Philly doughnuts. There are a few locations around and they even deliver on multiple food-delivery apps. Try some of their gourmet and unique creations on November 5 including Banana Créme, Caramel Apple, S'mores, Chocolate Mousse and Mocha Créme.

Various locations, beilersdoughnuts.com

Dottie's Donuts

Vegans can enjoy National Doughnut Day when they stop by Dottie's and indulge in one of their sweet treats. Some of their specialty items include Pumpkin Cheesecake S'mores, Apple Cider, Cherry, Maple Bacon and Half Baked Cookie Dough with a brownie crumble. They also offer egg-free varieties as well.

4529 Springfield Ave, Philadelphia, facebook.com

Frangelli's Bakery & Donuts

Frangelli's is a beloved bakery for many Philadelphians. Everyone knows that their cookies and cakes are delicious, but their doughnuts are top notch as well. Try one of their three specialty doughnuts: The Franolli is a fresh doughnut shell filled with their special cannoli cream and tiny chocolate chips; Their Ice Cream Doughnuts feature your favorite flavor of ice cream sandwiched between their famous fresh doughnut and their Sticky Bun is a delicious twist on the traditional sticky bun.

847 W Ritner St., Philadelphia, frangellis.com

Haegele's Bakery

This German bakery knows how to do doughnuts, the bakers there hand roll butter-sponge doughnuts and top them with powdered or cinnamon sugar. Be sure to try one of their festive doughnuts or one of their other old-school baked goodies.

4164 Barnett St., Philadelphia, haegelesbakery.com