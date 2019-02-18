Cut up some limes, buy some chips and guac and get ready to fiesta because National Margarita Day is almost here. To celebrate the delicious holiday, some top Philly spots are offering specials and appetizing deals to make Feb. 22 truly feel like a party. Here's where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Philly.

Al Pastor

This Exton hotspot was named home of the "Best Margarita on the Main Line" by Main Line Today, so it's a no brainer that this eatery would be a top spot to stop by on National Margarita Day. For the refreshing holiday, Al Pastor is serving up some of their extra special margaritas including their Millionaire's Margarita (Gran Patron, Grand Marnier and lime juice $25), Patron Flight (Patron Silver, Patron Roca Silver and Patron Platinum $22) and their Patron Anejo Margaritas (traditional with the Patron Anejo $18).

560 Wellington Sq., Exton, eatalpastor.com

Revolution Taco

Revolution Taco is known for serving up delicious and indulgent tacos, empanadas, burritos and burrito bowls. For National Margarita Day they are kicking their already tasty menu up a notch by adding their freshly made coconut lime spicy jalapeno margarita mixers for only $4. Philadelphians can bring their favorite tequila and party it up at Revolution Taco without breaking the bank. This Center City spot is also serving up a special citrus margarita marinated grilled shrimp taco (2 for $10 or 3 for $14) as well.

2015 Walnut St., therevolutiontaco.com

Adobe Café

On Feb. 22 Adobe Café is serving up their $5 house Margaritas and $6 Watermelon Margaritas made with Sauza Blue, watermelon Liquor and a fresh fruit puree. Both refreshing margarita options can be enjoyed on the rocks or frozen. This Passyunk spot is the perfect spot to enjoy National Margarita Day at.

1919 E Passyunk Ave., ordertheadobecafe.com

Stove & Tap

Head to Stove & Tap on Feb. 22 to party at their Devils vs. Angels Mardi Gras pregame. There will be plenty of beads, masks and Mardi Gras fun going on that will make guests feel like they have stepped right onto Bourbon Street. Trios of Devil's Sneaky Heat and Angel's Sweet Heat tacos will be paired with Devil vs. Angel margaritas all night long. The Devil's Shoulder Margarita includes tequila blanco, fresh ginger, blood orange puree, fresh lime, a nip of fresno pepper, orange zest and a sugar rim while the Angel's Wings Margarita features tequila blanco, fresh ginger syrup, fresh orange, fresh lime, agave nectar and an orange/lime sugared twist.

329 W Main St., Lansdale, stoveandtap.com

Rebel Taco

The Bourse Food Hall is home to the delicious hotspot Rebel Taco. Rebel will be serving up its classic and frozen margaritas for only $4 all day on Feb. 22nd. Philadelphians can indulge in their classic or spicy (made with jalapeno-infused water) margs and authentic Mexican fare to truly celebrate National Margarita Day in the most delicious way possible.

111 S Independence Mall E, theboursephilly.com

Cafe Ynez

This hotspot authentic Mexican eatery in Point Breeze may be BYOB, but they do it in style- especially for National Margarita Day. Philadelphians can stop into Cafe Ynez on Feb.22 to indulge in their carafes of house-made margarita mixers, (such as their jalapeno cucumber mixer for $15) and authentic Mexico City fare from Chef JC Piña all day long.

2025 Washington Ave., cafeynez.com

Co-Op

This West Philadelphia eatery will be celebrating the fiesta-filled holiday with their house-made margarita, served with Casamigos tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec and a splash of pineapple juice. The delicious margarita will be available for $14 all day and guests can also pair their margarita with one of Chef Paulie Silva’s authentic tacos.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Bing Bing Dim Sum

Bing Bing Dim Sum may not be the first spot that comes to mind when you think of National Margarita Day, but this Passyunk spot will surprise you. Philadelphians who head to Bing Bing Dim Sum on Feb. 22 can order up their "I Need a Margarita" which features Cimarron reposada, cranberry infused orange liqueur and ginger lime.

1648 E Passyunk Ave., bingbingdimsum.com

Las Bugambilias

Las Bugambilias is South Street's best-kept secret, especially on National Margarita Day. This authentic Mexican hotspot will be celebrating the tequila-filled holiday with delicious margarita options such as their traditional, blood orange and spicy. Las Bugambilias will also feature traditional Mexican favorites such as agua de Horchata and agua de Jamaica on Feb. 22.

148 South St., lasbugambiliasphilly.com