Where to celebrate National Margarita Day 2020 in Philly

This Saturday marks a special occasion: National Margarita Day is Feb. 22, and if you were wondering where you can spend the spirited holiday in the City of Brotherly Love, Metro has you covered.

Central Taco & Tequila

Head to Westmont, New Jersey this weekend to celebrate National Margarita Day at Central Taco & Tequila. With 118 agave-based spirits on their menu, it's a no-brainer when trying to decide where to spend the tasty occasion. From 11 am-6 pm, Central will be offering $6 Central Margaritas (made with Espolon Blanco, Reposado or Mezcal with fresh lime, fresh orange, agave and a salt rim) and $5 off Central Margarita pitchers. While there, diners can also indulge in Central's Rosé Margarita (made with Espolon Blanco, fresh lime, Marques de Riscal Rosé, and garnished with a sprig of Rosemary) available there only this month.

350 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, centraltandt.com

MilkBoy

For National Margarita Day, Philadelphians can head to both MilkBoy locations on Feb. 22 to celebrate with a little salt, lime and plenty of tequila. Milkboy will be serving up their traditional margarita (made with blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and simple syrup) all day this Saturday for only $5, and everyone of age is invited out to enjoy.

1100 Chestnut St., and 401 South St., milkboysouthstreet.com

Aqimero

For those looking to really indulge this Saturday for the tequila-filled holiday, head to Aqimero in the Ritz Carlton to indulge in their tasty array of margarita options. Aqimero makes all of their margaritas with Sauza Blue Silver Tequila including their traditional (made with lime and agave nectar), Prickly Pear (made with prickly pear puree, fresh lime juice and garnished with lava salt), Jalapeño (made with dried jalapeños and garnished with jalapeno salt rim) and Blackberry Cabernet (made with blackberry-cabernet simple syrup and garnished with a black salt rim) and all will be available on Feb. 22.

10 Ave Of The Arts, aqimero.com

Cafe Ynez

Cafe Ynez is offering something special for the spirited holiday this weekend. The Point breeze hotspot will be serving up their Prickly Pear Margarita Mixer for $13, and since Cafe Ynez is BYOB, all Philadelphians have to do is bring their favorite tequila to enjoy.

2025 Washington Ave., cafeynez.com

ArtBar

There are two delightful options to try for National Margarita Day at this hotspot located inside the Sonesta Hotel. Philadelphians can sip on ArtBar's Orange Margarita (made with blanco tequila, triple sec, OJ, lime, a salt and sugar rim with an orange wedge garnish) or Jalapeno Margarita (made with reposado tequila, Grand Marnier, lime, lemon, agave, muddled jalapeno, an Old Bay and sugar rim with a lime wedge and jalapeno wheel garnish) to truly make this Saturday spirited.

16 S 18th St., sonesta.com

Franky Bradley's

Being in the heart of the Gayborhood, Franky Bradley's is always a party, but for National Margarita Day this Saturday, they are really throwing down tequila-style. Philadelphians can stop in to Franky Bradley's on Feb. 22 to try 'The Stranger" (made with Espolon Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, lemon, pineapple, chile de arbol, and orange simple) for only $8 all day/night long.

1320 Chancellor St., frankybradleys.com