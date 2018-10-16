There are so many delicious pasta dishes to choose from PHOTO: PUNCH Media

National Pasta Day is October 17, and the City of Brotherly Love knows how to serve up some delicious carbs. There are plenty of tasty deals and delicious dishes to choose from. Here is where you should eat for National Pasta Day 2018.

Where to go in Philly for National Pasta Day 2018

A Mano

Chef Michael Millon is dedicated to serving home-made dishes that encompass and follows flavors of the seasons. The Fairmount BYOB is serving up out of this world pasta dishes including Pappardelle all’Amatriciana, Taleggio Ravioli or the Squid Ink Campanelle.

2244 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, amanophilly.com

Bronze Table

One of the new vendors at the recently renovated The Bourse Food Hall serves up made-to-order pasta meals alongside freshly packaged artisanal house-made pasta to go. Delicious dishes include Wild Mushroom and Sage Ravioli, Nonna’s Riccota Gnocchi and the signature Spaghetti Pomodoro. The perfect spot for National Pasta Day.

111 S. Independence Mall, Philadelphia, theboursephilly.com

Ocean Prime

One of Center City’s most stunning seafood and steakhouses has a fantastic pasta dish to enjoy along with the rest of their savory menu items. Vegetarians will love their Sonoma Goat Cheese Ravioli served with golden oak mushrooms and topped with a delicious home-made white wine garlic sauce.

124 S 15th St., Philadelphia, ocean-prime.com

Jet Wine Bar

Chef Yasi Sapp’s made-from-scratch Ricotta Gnocchi served with garlic roasted asparagus and topped with a divine truffle cream sauce is a decadent must-have dish. Pair the food along with some of Jet's specialty wines.

1525 South St., Philadelphia, jetwinebar.com

Square 1682

Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe is celebrating National Pasta Day with three made from scratch pasta dishes. Enjoy Rigatoni, served with foraged vegetables, basil pesto and pecorino; Bone Marrow Raviolo, topped with jerk oxtail ragout; or Scampi Spaghettini, served alla chittara, with lemon, garlic, butter, herbs and chili flakes.

121 S 17th St., Philadelphia, square1682.com