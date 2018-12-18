Curator Events will be hosting their first ever Winter Classic at the New Liberty Distillery in conjunction with Philadelphia Youth Peace and the University of Pennsylvania this weekend in Philly. This red carpet event will feature savory and sweet holiday-themed edible delights and beverages as well as showcase art and a silent auction with top-notch gifts. Here is everything you need to know about the Curator 1st Annual Winter Classic.

What to expect at the 1st Annual Curator Winter Classic at the New Liberty Distillery

This pleasurable gala will have everything from fun entertainment to delicacies prepared by renowned chefs hailing from all over to home-brewed craft cocktails from the popular New Liberty Distillery. Guests can enjoy all of the indulgent bites and spirits by using Curator Bucks (the gala's version of food and drink vouchers.) With Curator Bucks, every visitor's taste buds will go on a journey of holiday-inspired sweet and savory dishes provided by culinary experts, all paired of course with decadent wines and liquors.

The already extravagant event also has VIP options available. Curator Events and New Liberty Distillery teamed up to provide any Philadelphian who wants to upgrade early entrance to the distillery to check out the available foods prepared, a private tour of the distillery (which includes special tastings of the available spirits) and much more.

The food and drinks are just the start; Curated Events is, of course, showcasing plenty of gorgeous curated artwork. The artwork will be displayed throughout the building and guests can enter for a chance to win one of the coveted pieces through a silent auction. If artwork doesn't do it for you, there will still be something for everyone with holiday-themed gifts also being involved in the silent auction. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Philadelphia Youth Peace to help further their initiatives in reducing trauma in Philadelphia's youth.

The event takes place at the New Liberty Distillery which has been beautifully preserved to have an old-time charm with a fresh aesthetic design. New Liberty Distillery is located in a vibrant north Philadelphia neighborhood, just minutes from Center City

If you go: Dec. 21, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m., New Liberty Distillery, 1431 North Cadwallader St., Philadelphia, $20-$50, newlibertydistillery.com