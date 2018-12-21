2018 is coming to an end and with the new year approaching there is a lot to celebrate. Whether you are looking for a rocking party or an exciting event to do with your friends, Philadelphia has plenty to do to help ring in 2019. Here are all of the best parties for New Year's Day and New Year's Eve in Philly.

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

On NYE the popular Old City rooftop spot is hosting their Midwinter Night's Dream Party. Guests have the option of purchasing a Gold ticket (open bar 9pm-2am, $99), or a Platinum ticket (open bar from 9pm-2am, reserved seating and access to the pavilions with a Perrier Jouet bar and a Maker’s Mark bar, $119.)

433 Chestnut St., stratuslounge.com

The Twisted Tail

The Twisted Tail is hosting their New Year's Eve Burlesque & Blues Party and invites all Philadelphians to come and enjoy. Ticket options include a show only option ($25) and VIP tickets (table service and reserved seating, $125). The Twisted Tail is also offering a $75 dinner menu on NYE that will also get you access to the party.

509 S 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

The Good King Tavern

Transport to an exclusive speakeasy in Paris on NYE at The Good King Tavern's end of the year party. There will be a St. Sylvestre prix fixe menu ($85), caviar service inspired by 1940s-style cigarette girls and casual indulgence, wine pairings curated by in-house wine-o Chloé Grigi and more. Reservations are recommended (via Open Table or by phone.)

614 S 7th St., thegoodkingtavern.com

Tiki

Tiki will be celebrating their Disco Ball Drop party on NYE. There will be no cover and specials run from 8pm-2am, including $8 champagne cocktails, $3 champagne of beers, complimentary Disco Ball Drop Shots and music from DJ Flufftronix. On New Years Day $8 champagne cocktails will also be available all day long.

102 S 13th St., tikiphilly.com

Garage

Both Garage locations in Fishtown and Passyunk will be ringing in the new year with amazing parties. Garage Fishtown (open NYE 5 pm- 2 am) will have no cover and $5 Whiskey Sidecars, party favors, a champagne toast as the ball drops and DJ Ronnie Bullets spinning all night. Garage Passyunk (open New Years Day 12 pm-2 am) will have $5 Beermosas and Bloody Mary’s from noon to 3 pm.

1231 E Passyunk Ave., 100 E Girard Ave., garagephilly.com

Liberty Observation Deck

Ring in the new year with a magnificent view of the city 57 floors up. From 9 pm-2 am enjoy an open bar and hors-d'oeuvres while sporting your best black-tie attire. Plus you get the best view in the city of the fireworks on New Year's Eve, tickets are $175, early birds have already sold out so it's recommended to get yours asap.

1650 Market St., phillyfromthetop.com

Frankford Hall

On the last night of the year join Frankford Hall for their 4th annual NYE Concert Under The Stars featuring Vacationer. This year will also feature performances from MINKA and Sixteen Jackies, along with DJ OhK Kyle. $20 general admission tickets are first come first serve and also includes one free drink. Doors open at 8 pm.

1210 Frankford Ave., frankfordhall.com

U-Bahn

U-Bahn is hosting their 4th Annual Eyes Wide Shut Masquerade on NYE. For just one night you can be anyone, no name, no face- just someone behind a mask celebrating the start of a new year at their black-tie masquerade ball from 9 pm-2 am. Enjoy five hours of premium open bar, live music, hors-d'oeuvres and more for $100; VIP packages are available as well.

1320 Chestnut St., ubahnphilly.com