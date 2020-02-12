Head to Northern Liberties this month for an array of fun activities

Years ago, Northern Liberties was known as mainly an industrial area of the city, until the 90s when artists took over and revitalization began. Now, the bustling section of the City of Brotherly Love is pulsing with excitement featuring galleries, boutiques, popular eateries, the recently opened Piazza Pod Park and a series of events that are perfect for Philadelphians of any age to enjoy.

Recently, the energized events have been spearheaded by The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District. NLBID was founded in 2018, and since its inception, the group has managed to pull off a variety of colorful activities and fun-filled happenings—and the month of February is no different.

Throughout February, NLBID is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing emerging Black artists every weekend. Philadelphians can head to Trunc (929 N 2nd St.) every Saturday from 6 pm-9 pm to check out the series with highlights including Nina Grier’s jewelry reflecting historical African-American figures and t-shirt designer G. F. Kellium. Other areas of artistry being explored include greeting cards, fabric art, and even pastries.

Philadelphians can learn more at trunc.net

There is also an ongoing daily promotion throughout the month happening at El Camino Real (1040 N 2nd St.) raising money for Cystic Fibrosis. According to a release, the popular Mexican eatery has teamed up with Heineken USA to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Northeast Chapter. All month long, the proceeds from sales of Dos XX and Strongbow drafts will be donated to the foundation in hopes of finding a cure for this crippling disease.

This fundraiser is just the latest in the restaurant’s El Camino Real Gives a SH#T Campaign.

Then on Sunday evenings, Philadelphians can head to the popular Northern Liberties spot North Bowl (909 N 2nd St.) to partake in their Funk N Bowl promotion featuring performances by funk musician Eli Winderman and Friends. Guests are truly in for a treat, there's no cover charge and everyone is welcome to either hang, dine and drink at the bar or reserve a lane to get their bowling fix in.

But the fun doesn't stop on Sunday evenings—North Bowl will also be hosting a Valentine’s weekend art show and party, "Philia: A Group Art Show Celebrating All Kids of Love" featuring complimentary snacks and DJ music on February 14 from 9 pm-1 am.

If these events aren't already enough to motivate a Northern Liberties trip, the bustling area has plenty more to entice those looking to learn, experience and just have a good time. Philadelphians can visit explorenorthernliberties.org to check out a full schedule of their barbershop classes, terrarium making, food-tasting and more.