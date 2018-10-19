Dive into Ocean Prime and their show-stopping deals

Ocean Prime has received the reputation of being one of the best restaurants in all of Philly, and rightfully so. The delectable seafood and steakhouse not only offers exquisite food and drinks; but also offers an atmosphere so comfortable yet refined. Every meal is crafted like a worth of art, and every last bite leaves you wanting more. This five-star location is even offering amazing deals with all of the spectacular stage shows coming to the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia’s theater season is about to kick into high gear with a number of famed and fun performances, including Fiddler on the Roof, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical among many others.

This season, starting October 23 for Fiddler, Ocean Prime is offering Philly’s best pre-theater meals and deals. Designed by Executive Chef Jennifer Grosskruger, The Theatre Menu served nightly before 6:30 pm for $49/person, boasts three courses with mouth-watering options like the White Truffle Caviar Deviled Eggs, Sea Scallops with parmesan risotto, a Filet with whipped potatoes and haricot verts and Crème Brulée.

But that's not all, the luxury seafood and steakhouse is also offering theatergoers who present their tickets before a show a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and a swag bag of Ocean Prime's addictive truffle popcorn.

For the family-friendly shows this season, Ocean Prime also has an extensive young adult menu for kids 13 and under. Young theatergoers can enjoy dishes such as a 5 oz. Petite Filet Mignon ($12), Broiled Salmon ($8) and Macaroni & Cheddar Cheese ($6). Side options include mashed potatoes, hand cut fries, buttered corn, steamed broccoli or tossed salad.

“We’re located literally steps from the Kimmel Center, The Wilma, The Academy of Music, and The Walnut Street Theatre, so we wanted to craft a special menu for theater goers,” said Ocean Prime GM Tricia Finke. “Additionally, with The Annual Holiday Light Show and other shows geared towards kids nearby, our Young Adults menu is always super popular this time of year.”

The full list of shows to see after your delicious meal includes:

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn — Sept. 4-Oct. 21 — Walnut Street Theatre

Love Never Dies - Oct. 2-7 — Academy of Music

Fiddler on the Roof - Oct. 23-28 — Academy of Music

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — Nov. 6-18 — Academy of Music

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical — Nov. 6-Jan.6 — Walnut Street Theatre

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol — Dec. 1-23 — Walnut Street Theatre for Kids

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker — Dec. 7-31 — Academy of Music

Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Dec 18-30 — Merriam Theater

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical — Jan. 8-20, 2019 — Academy of Music