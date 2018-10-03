Everything you need to know about the Old City Fest 2018

Old City Fest is back and ready to have everyone come out and enjoy all of the free family fun that the festival has to offer.

What is Old City Fest 2018?

The website states: Old City Fest is a celebration of art and design, fashion and food, creativity and culture on the streets of America’s most historic square mile— Old City, Philadelphia. This event highlights the region’s premier art and design district, showcasing local designers, creative firms, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history and architecture. Admission is free and everything else is pay as you go.

When is Old City Fest 2018?

Old City Fest 2018 in this Sunday, October 7. The festival will run from 11 A.M.- 6 P.M.

Where is Old City Fest 2018?

Old City Fest 2018 will be located between 3 and Arch street.

There is a lot to look forward to including plenty of tasty treats. Restaurants and local eateries in the Old City area will be offering up some delicious bites including Amada, Barry's Buns, Buddakan, The Franklin Fountain, Lucha Cartel, Old City Coffee and plenty more.

Get ready to shop while at the festival as well, there are tons of unique shopping opportunities this year. Find the city’s latest fashions, gifts and home decor including Handcrafted porcelain jewelry made from vintage pieces of China, New jewelry made from repurposed vintage papers and findings, Philly-themed pillows for the home, Hand-poured soy candles and soaps in fun fragrances and so much more. Plenty of local Old City shops will be at the festival as well including Benjamin Lovell Shoes, Margot Camille Optique, Pinot Boutique and more. Additional vendors from outside of Philadelphia will also be present for your enjoyment at the festival.

Fashion is also a focal point this year. A trendy fashion show will be displayed right under the foliage of fall featuring one-of-a-kind fashions from local boutiques. If you love the trends you see then you're in luck, there will be a marketplace next to the runway so you can buy the looks you love instantly. The fashion shows will take place at 1:45 P.M. and 3:45 P.M.

There will be an impressive showing of live music throughout the day as well. Everyone can enjoy the sounds of Chill Moody, West Philadelphia Orchestra, Worldtown Soundsystem and DJ D-ill. There will also be live showings from local artists including dancing, clowns, live showcases and more.

While at the festival make sure to stop by the family fun zone. Experience live performances that will make you feel like you are at the front row of a circus, a history of colonial chocolate at the Betsy Ross House and a magician. New this year is The Give & Take Jugglers show: The Little Circus. The Little Circus is a self-contained, 45-minute show featuring aerial fabric, trapeze, juggling, and tight wire.