Oloroso offers Philly a unique brunch experience

If you are up to date on the Philly food scene, chances are you've heard of Chef Townsend Wentz. Wentz has a history of culinary accolades not only in the Philly food scene, but also in the Tri-State area overall with a history of executive chef positions in New York and even further in Connecticut. But once coming to the City of Brotherly Love, the acclaimed chef opened four hotspots: Townsend, A Mano, the recently opened Pearl Tavern, and the Spanish tapas hotspot Oloroso.

Oloroso has been wowing Philadelphians for years with their flavorful dishes and posh yet comfortable atmosphere. The dinner service is everything you would expect from a Townsend eatery offering smoked paprika sausage, pressed octopus, papitas bravas, a selection of enticing paella options and decadent cheese and charcuterie choices—just to name a few mouthwatering selections. Many Philadelphians pair their meal with one of Oloroso's drink choices including their Costa Del Sol (Irish whiskey, pedro ximenez, lemon juice and cucumber), Space Heater (jalapeno-infused tequila, sherry berry syrup and lime), beer, cider, wine and sangria choices.

But what most people may not realize is that Oloroso also offers an enticing way to enjoy brunch, and it's quite unique.

Oloroso's brunch is set up as a buffet, which in itself is a known vehicle for different establishments, but what sets Oloroso apart is what they offer as their options. Think of the dishes you dig your forks into and treat your tastebuds to at Oloroso as an experience, and instead of limiting yourself to one or two options you have a plethora of flavors and textures coming your way.

Philadelphians can treat themselves to different enticing pinxtos options (small snacks) including pork belly, avocado, shrimp salad and mushroom bites; tapas offerings including deviled eggs, bacalao croquetas and milk bread; bravas dishes native to Spain spanning patatas bravas and papas americanas; a range of paellas; salads (think chickpea, poached seafood and tabouleh); and a carving station featuring moutwatering options such as grilled pork loin, smoked beef brisket and roasted salmon.

But what would all that savory goodness be without something sweet? To tie up the delicious meal, brunch guests can also sink their teeth into Tostada Francesca (sherry berries), Basque burnt cheesecake, olive oil cake, parfaits and Pudin De Azafran (rose water caramel). Or if you'd rather a liquid dessert, Oloroso also offers mimosas (plus other bar options available for purchase) and different coffee drinks.

So next time you're looking for a unique brunch experience, be sure to stop into Oloroso to take your curiosity and taste buds for a ride.

To learn more about Oloroso (1121 Walnut St.) visit olorosophl.com