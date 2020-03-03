Paradigm Gallery + Studio celebrates ten years with unique exhibition

The City of Brotherly Love is full of artistic culture, and that is definitely exemplified with Paradigm Gallery + Studio. The Queens Village hotspot is celebrating their ten year anniversary with their latest exhibit "TEN," but don't let the number fool you, there is quite a lot to take in with this new showcase.

"TEN" features work from 125 different artists who have presented at Paradigm over the years, and each work of art certainly has it's own look, feel, technique and personality. When you walk into the gallery, it looks like a beautifully mismatched puzzle that comes together with one vision—to put it quite simply, to say "TEN" is unique would be an understatement.

According to the release, the work included in the exhibition spans across mediums, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture, fibers, craft, mixed media and everything in between. To mark this exciting milestone, a majority of the artists have created new work specifically for this exhibition. As an extra special touch, leading up to the exhibition, over 30 of the artists contributed to an exquisite corpse, a collaborative group work, that was unveiled at the public opening reception last weekend. Introduced in 1925 by Surrealists, an exquisite corpse brings together a group of artists in collaborative play, to create a single work of art. It pushes the boundaries of a traditional artform in a fun, untethered way.

The group work and the rest of the impressive visual treats in "TEN" will be on display at the Gallery until March 21.

Paradigm was opened by powerhouse duo Jason Chen and Sara McCorriston. As a team, both Chen and McCorriston used the studio as a launchpad for many emerging artists. In doing so, they have become internationally known placing works in significant public and private collections like Villa Schöningen in Berlin and The Asian Cultural Council Taiwan Foundation in Taipei. Their eye for talent has also spread across the United States---nationally, they have placed over 90 public murals, working with local communities in helping to build a stronger U.S. public arts program. You can see the proof for yourself by seeing what the gallery has done for their own community in Queens Village.

"Since 2010, we’ve grown 4 times the size of what our original space was. It’s proof that the Philadelphia art scene is so supportive and that our diverse program of New Contemporary artists resonates with the community. We’ve curated 'Ten' to reinforce what we’ve been doing over the last ten years and our 2020 program not only continues that mission but highlights how expansive Paradigm’s exhibitions can be,” said McCorriston in the release.

So what exactly can you expect from an exhibit with no strict guidelines other than daring to be unique? A lot, a whole lot. The release itself listed a few notable highlights of "TEN" including works by artists from Paradigm’s first year like Brad Haubrich and Noségo, portraits of Chen and McCorriston by Emily Smith, and of course the large-scale exquisite corpse mentioned before.

To learn more about Paradigm Gallery + Studio and "Ten" visit paradigmarts.org