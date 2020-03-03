Paula Poundstone is bringing her spontaneous humor to Philly

We've all heard that laughter is the best medicine, and for veteran comedian Paula Poundstone, that statement could not be more true. Poundstone has spent over four decades creating a career off of her sharp-witted humor through podcasts, writing books, doing voice overs and, of course, stand-up comedy. The comedian has honed her craft to the degree that she is also able to make each and every show unique, especially when chatting with audience members. That shared experience is what fuels Poundstone's material and according to her, can also fuel a sense of community in all of us.

Poundstone sat down with Metro to discuss more about her inspirations, favorite parts of her career and go into more on how laughter can make us feel like we're not alone.

When did you realize you were funny enough to make a career out of your humor? How did it all start?

I had [always] wanted to be a comic performer of some sort—I just had absolutely no idea on how to go about doing that. I grew up in a small town in Massachussetes, I didn't know much about night clubs, we just didn't have such things. When I was 19, I was living in Boston bussing tables in a restaurant and went to see a friend's band in a dingy little club in Cambridge. There was a sign up on the wall that said they have stand-up comedy there every other Sunday, so I went back to see that. I was like on fire while I was watching because I knew for sure I could do that. But it wasn't as easy as I thought it was.

Where do you gather your material from and has that changed over time?

No, I don't think it has. I very rarely deliberately sit in a chair and say "Now I'm writing." This morning is a fine example. I was up doing chores and I just thought of something, so I went into my bedroom to grab a piece of paper and jot myself a note. That's just how it works for me. It's when I'm doing things [like chores]—one doesn't need to think too much when doing some of them so I'm always drifting off and thinking about something else. In my head, there's just a Rumba that is always going around and I just will think oh, here's something. I had one experience as a writer on a television show, it didn't last very long and I sucked at it. I'm just not good at sitting in a chair and saying now I'm writing—I guess I just never developed that discipline. I've done it with books come to think of it, but even with that you can't do it without an idea—I don't get anywhere near a chair until I have an idea.

Do you do anything specific to get ready for a show?

No, you know, I've been a stand-up comic for 41 years. Although I'm sure there is a process, but it's a little bit like breathing and it's not something I'm very conscious of. I do have a notebook with some ideas, but nothing really gets retained in my head. What I generally want from that is just a starting off point. My favorite part of any show is just talking to the audience—I do the "Where are you from?" and "What do you do for a living?"—and from that little biographies emerge. I use that to set my sails. Somebody will say something that reminds me of something perhaps or somebody will say something and when I leave that conversation with that person, there is then some direction for me to go in that might entail material. I have 41 years of material rattling around somewhere in my head. But like any conversation you have with anyone, there are some things you say over and over again—known stories that you tell. Or somebody [in the audience] spills a drink and you mock them. There's a sort of mixture of old and new, format and no format—that's kind of my act. So every show is different. I would say on a good night, and I like to think that some of them are, probably a third of my set is unique to just that room and just that show. When I first started out, I always thought that I was making a mistake by going to the audience, because in the beginning I was nervous and I forgot my material—It just always felt like this thing that I shouldn't be doing. I don't remember what day it dawned on me, but I realized that doing that was where the heart of what I do truly lies. Since I embraced that, I really think it kicked me up a notch.

You do a lot with your career—hosting a podcast, voice-overs, stand-up and more. Is there one avenue of your comedy career that you favor over the others?

Stand-up—but I do like the other things. There are times where it's just a little bit to me like assembling a jigsaw puzzle, it's all there in my head somewhere, it's just a matter of trying to find where to assemble all of the pieces. When I reach that place of psychological flow—it's fantastic. But when it's not going well, it's not as bad as bombing on stage, but boy is it frustrating when it's just not working.

What do you hope audiences take away from your show overall?

This is certainly not exclusive to my show, but we as a society are going through this period that I hope goes away where everything is online and on your phone, and there are kids that have very little social skills because of growing up with that stuff. The level of depression and feelings of isolation are at an alarming high. The great thing about any kind of show, but definitely a comedy show is shared laughter. It's an amazing thing for a variety of reasons. Obviously laughing alone gives you happy chemicals in your brain, but the other thing is what are we laughing at? Often times the reason things are funny to us has to do with our experiences. No matter how hard I'm struggling with whatever personal issues life brings up, the very act of going on and telling the audience in a comedic way that I'm having trouble with this or that is so healing to me. One of the feelings that you get when you're struggling is the feeling that you're the only one or it's happening too because you are a specific kind of failure or you feel ashamed on top of whatever the challenge is. That's the last thing we need. So being a group together laughing at the same thing, you get that feeling of oh, everyone has that. So I want people to go away feeling uplifted, but I think that comes from feeling connected to the people around them and the world around them.

Catch Paula Poundstone March 7 at 8 pm at the Kimmel Center. For more information and tickets visit kimmelcenter.org