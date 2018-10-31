Peddler's Village Apple Festival is finally here and more delicious than ever

So many delicious apple treats to try at the festival PHOTO: Peddler's Village

Celebrate Apple season in Bucks County with a weekend of family fun at the Peddler’s Village 45th Annual Apple Festival. The festival is the perfect opportunity to try all things apple and to indulge in the delicious fall treat. Here's everything you need to know about Peddler's Village Apple Festival.

Peddler's Village Apple Festival is finally here

The festival has a wide selection of apple treats, apple fritters, apple dumplings, apple cider, applesauce and more that will be up for sale. Guests can even pre-order their apple pies to make sure the tasty baked treats will be ready upon arrival.

Bechdolt Orchards will be at Peddler's Village Apple Festival with freshly-picked apples and cider. Bechdolt has a vast apple variety featuring Honeycrisp, Autumn Crisp, Crimson Crisp, JonaGold, Fuji, Pink Lady, Sun Crisp, Cameo, Granny Smith and others.

Food tents will be available featuring savory treats with apple twists including pulled pork with apple bbq sauce, sweet potato fries drizzled with cinnamon applesauce and other delicious bites. The Village General Store will be selling fresh double-crusted apple pies and slices, hot and cold apple cider by the glass, gallon or half gallon, apple butters, jams, jellies, salsa, 2018 Apple Festival Tees and more.

A new Food Truck Court will be at the festival this year located at the Green Area out on Street Road behind the Red Barn. Some of the region's best Food Trucks will be serving up delicious treats including Meat Wagon BBQ, Empanada Lady, Cheezen, Have A Ball, DonutNV, Dump N' Roll, Philly Fry and The Flying Pie Guy. There will also be quick service food venues including Moku-Bowls, Surf and Turf, The Lucky Cupcake Company, Nina's Waffles & Ice Cream and Saxbys.

Still hungry? Enjoy full-service a la carte dining with apple food and drink specials at Buttonwood Grill, Earl's New American, Hart's Tavern, Peddler's Pub, Nancy's Village Café and an apple-centric buffet at Cock 'n Bull.

Live music entertainment will be all day long starting at 10 a.m. on both days of the festival. There will also be performers during scheduled times throughout the day including Give and Take Jugglers and BC Discoveries Dance. Other fun activities include bounce houses, face painting, sand art, axe throwing (participants must be at least 14) and plenty of arts and crafts.

There are many parking areas in Peddler's Village, and the vast majority of parking is free. Preferred parking is also available in some lots for $10. The festival will take place on November 3-4, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Learn more at peddlersvillage.com