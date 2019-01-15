Although ice usually gets a bad rap (icy roads, black ice and icy winds aren't exactly anyone's favorite things) it isn't always bad. In fact, ice can be used to create something fun and unique like an ice bar. La Peg at FringeArts is using ice to get people drinking this winter with their popular attraction the Pegsicle Ice Bar. Here is everything you need to know about La Peg's Pegsicle Ice Bar in Philadelphia.

Everything you need to know about La Peg's Pegsicle Ice Bar in Philadelphia

On Friday, Feb. 1, the Pegsicle Ice Bar in Philadelphia - hand-carved by Chef-Owner Peter Woolsey-will open to the public. The Pegsicle has been a staple the past few winters for many Philadelphians looking to have some fun despite the cold weather. The excitement starts at 6 p.m. when for the first time, guests can watch Woolsey assemble and carve the Pegsicle from dozens of massive ice blocks. Woolsey uses his trusty chainsaw and a set of Japanese ice chisels to make the magic happen.

While watching the carving La Peg will open their bar area to serve a limited menu of light snacks and drinks. Then at 9 p.m., the ice bar will be illuminated with theater-quality lighting and lively music from La Peg's friends at FringeArts. La Peg encourages pictures, especially for social media (it'll be a great way to make all of your Instagram followers jealous.)

The Pegsicle has an amazing view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge making sipping on your mulled wine or spiked hot chocolate even more enjoyable. This year La Peg will be offering a special outdoor-only Winter Warmer Menu for $40 a person designed to keep guests warm and happy as they sit around a cozy fire pit. Philadelphians can reserve seats for the specialty menu as a group and by doing so will receive exclusive use of one of three firepits for the entire evening. There are only three Winter Warmer reservations available nightly for groups of six to 10 guests, and it is recommended to book in advance. Groups smaller than six should inquire about communal seating options.

The Winter Warmer Menu includes a mug of Jerusalem artichoke soup with crispy sunchokes and toasted sunflower seeds, served with warm spiked apple cider; beef short rib stew with slab bacon, fingerling potatoes, roasted carrots and brussels sprouts, served with mulled red wine; and apple cobbler with caramel sauce, served with a mug of spiked hot cocoa.

The Pegsicle Ice Bar in Philadelphia will be open until it melts (typically takes about two weeks). For more information visit lapegbrasserie.com

La Peg is located at 140 N Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia