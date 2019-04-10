Philadelphia Distilling is opening a pop-up bar this weekend in honor of their new Bluecoat Elderflower Gin

Spring is finally here, and you know what that means- it’s officially the start of cocktail season, and nothing makes a cocktail better than Bluecoat American Dry Gin.

Philadelphia Distilling, the makers of the award-winning Bluecoat Gin are kicking off the season with a delicious, colorful and unique gin pop-up bar: The Betsy. This fun pop-up is opening for four days only to celebrate the national release of the Bluecoat elderflower gin. Sticking with the elderflower theme, The Betsy will transform the top floor of the state-of-the-art Fishtown distillery into an enchanted forest covered in greenery, and every Philadelphian of legal age is invited out to enjoy the magic.

The Betsy will open April 11 and will be serving up delicious drinks through April 14. During this four day period, guests can indulge in some of the unique cocktail creations Philadelphia Distilling made with its elderflower gin, and also soak in the ethereal atmosphere.

The bar is decorated with lush natural decorations, canopied with illuminated orb plants and also a prime spot to catch a magnificent view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. The Betsy truly is the perfect backdrop to any evening-with massive bay windows and a vibrant meadow wall, anyone will feel like they’ve delved into another world right when they step off of the elevator. Philadelphia Distilling teamed up with the floral and garden design team at Petit Jardin en Ville to create the incredible setting and also to once again support local artists under its “United We Create” campaign.

The Betsy will feature a plethora of enticing Bluecoat elderflower gin cocktail creations, all were hand-crafted to fit perfectly with the spring season and feature inventive ingredients and garnishes. The Betsy Ross is made with Bluecoat elderflower gin, simple syrup, lemon juice and muddled strawberries; the elderflower spritz boasts Bluecoat elderflower gin, clementine aperitif, blanc vermouth, sparkling cider and an edible rose garnish; and the Pennsylvania elderflower punch is made with edible micro marigold and will be available for guests to share. Other delicious cocktail creations will be on the menu as well, some featuring pansy, snapdragon and violets to truly take spring-time sipping up a notch.

The Betsy will be open this Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Admission is on a first come, first serve basis and once The Betsy is full, guests will be placed on a waitlist and are welcome to enjoy cocktails and food at Philadelphia Distilling’s main bar. Groups of up to 10 people will be accepted. The Bluecoat elderflower gin is also available for purchase at the distillery retail shop and select markets nationally for $35.

The Besty will be located on the top floor of Philadelphia Distilling Company located at 25 E Allen St., for more information visit philadelphiadistilling.com