7 things you can’t miss at the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show

The Mediterranean escape of your dreams awaits at the 2020 Philadelphia PHS Flower Show. From Feb. 29 through March 8, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will dazzle visitors with this year’s “Riviera Holiday” theme, complete with groves of citrus trees, exquisite fountains and of course, the most breathtakingly beautiful flowers you’ll ever see. Here are seven things you can’t miss at the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show.

Bloomin’ Brunch

New to the Flower Show this year, guests can enjoy a decadent brunch inspired by the French Riviera. The three-course menu includes a salad, quiche entree, and dessert. Vegan options are also available.

March 1-7; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., March 8; 11 a.m. $35 online and $45 at the door

Potting Parties

Are your potted plants award worthy? Make a flowery container display with veteran botanic artist Tu Bloom, who recently created the floral arrangements for the Grammys.

Feb. 28; 1 p.m. (PHS Members’ Preview Day), Feb. 29-March 8, $10; Various times

Early Morning Tours

If you’ve ever been to the Flower Show, you know how crowded it can get. This is your chance to experience the show before it opens to the general public, making for a more tranquil Mediterranean experience.

March 2-6; 8 a.m., $110 General Public and $100 for PHS members (includes Flower Show ticket)

Early Morning Photography Tour and Workshop

Are you a “budding” photographer? Add an infusion of florals to your Instagram feed on this early morning tour, where you can get unobstructed views of the displays. They're even led by internationally renowned photographers, who can give you tips on getting the perfect shot.

March 3-6; 8 a.m., $130 General Public and $110 for PHS members (includes Flower Show ticket)

PHS presents Gardening for Biodiversity Symposium Sponsored by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation USA

Learn how both home gardeners and professionals can help promote biodiversity in the region at this day-long event. Speakers include Dr. Peter Raven, who was named by Time Magazine as a “Hero for the Planet."

March 4; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., $115 Symposium and Reception; $85 Symposium Only (includes Flower Show ticket)

Butterflies Live!

For only $5, you can be surrounded by over a thousand butterflies at one of the Flower Show’s most popular exhibits. A moment to remember? You bet.

Feb. 28; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Members’ Preview Day), Feb. 29; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 1 and March 7; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 2-6; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 8; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flowers After Hours

When the Flower Show closes on Saturday night, the party is just getting started at Flowers After Hours. Enjoy a live band playing hits from the 80s, a cash bar and flower-powered activities with The Flower Show as your backdrop.

Feb. 29; 8:30 p.m., $75 in advance; $85 at the door, Ages 21+

For more information on the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show and to buy tickets, visit: theflowershow.com

Ticket Information: Adult: $42, Young Friend (18-29): $26, Child (5-17): $17