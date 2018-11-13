The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018: Start time, route, road closures and what to expect

The oldest Thanksgiving parade in the country is right around the corner, and this year is going to be better than ever. The 6ABC Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade stretches over 1.4 miles and lights up the streets of Philly with colorful floats, performances and much more. Here is everything you need to know about this year's Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade start time, route

The parade starts bright and early on Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m. The parade route begins at 20th and JFK Boulevard, then proceeds east on JFK Boulevard to 16th street and runs until the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Once on the Parkway, the parade will march on to Logan Circle and then to the south lanes of the Parkway and end after it hits the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The route is free and open to the public.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade floats, balloons and entertainment

There have been plenty of popular floats and balloons that have made an appearance at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, this year brings back some old favorites and will even include new floats and balloons. Balloons have always been a big part of the parade, look out for Waldo(if you can find him), Daniel Tiger, Pizazz, a giant T-Rex, Strawberry Shortcake, Brainy Smurf, Santa himself and more. Floats to look out for include The Sounds of Music, A Pirate's Life, Mrs. Claus' Kitchen, Under the Sea, Santa's Holiday Express and more.

Special guests always give the parade a unique touch, this year the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade will have Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, Craig Wayne Boyd from The Voice, Jerry Blavat, Mandy Gonzalez, Anthony Kearns, Freda Payne, Doug E. Fresh and many more celebrities and entertainers making appearances throughout the parade.

Other fun highlights throughout the parade include marching bands from all over the country, dance routines from local and national dance companies, special performances including singing and acrobats and much more.

Look out for The Parade Zone which features fun activities from the parade's sponsors. The American Heritage Credit Union will have a money machine where parade-goers have the opportunity to grab as much cash as they can while inside, Dunkin Donuts will have a refuel zone with tasty coffee samples, Parx Casino will have an entertainment section with live performances by Mandy Gonzalez and the Philly POPS plus there will be face painting, games and giveaways as well.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures

According to the official website, the following streets will be closed for the duration of the parade and parking will not be available starting the night before.

- JFK from 19th to 30th

- 20th St from Market to Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

-Race Street between 16th and 17th

-Arch St. between 19th and 22nd

-17th St. from Vine to Race

-Eastbound lanes of Vine St. from 15th to 17th

-Market St. from 19th to 21st will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov.22

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade TV Schedule

Tune in to 6abc to check out the parade from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.