The booziest festival is right around the corner Philly, and we all deserve a drink. The Philadelphia Wine & Cocktail Festival is the ultimate sampler; the event showcases the best wines, cocktails, and bartenders from around the city and the country. Plus there will be light bites from acclaimed local spots and live music to make the event truly special. Here is everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Wine and Cocktail Festival.

What is the Philadelphia Wine and Cocktail Festival?

The Philadelphia Wine & Cocktail festival will feature over 80 varieties of wine from local wineries, tequilas, whiskeys, bourbons and vodkas. Some participating venues include 3 Badge Mixology, Resurgent Bourbon, Partida Tequila, Kiki Vodka, Ampel Wine Company and The Renegade Winery. There is no time to waste; all guests will receive a complimentary commemorative sampling glass as soon as they walk in.

The festival has plenty of other delicious offerings other than alcohol. Chew on cheese samples from several cheeseries along with samples from multiple local restaurants including warm breads, savory bacons, and sweet chocolates while you sip on your tasty cocktails. The best part? If you sample a wine you really like there are select bottles that are available for purchase, so the party doesn’t have to stop after the event is done.

Tickets to the Philadelphia Wine and Cocktail Festival allow three hours of non-stop concoctions, meaning you have three hours to indulge in as much food and drinks as you want. There are also VIP options as well; upgraded tickets include early admission (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and access to VIP-only wines and cocktail samples during the first hour. The Ultra-VIP tickets raise the bar even higher. Purchasing these tickets gives guests access to the Ultra VIP tasting tables with 10 tickets to sample super-premium products.

When is the Philadelphia Wine and Cocktail Festival?

The festival takes place in the Crystal Tea Room, one of the most aesthetically pleasing venues in the city with opulent crystal chandeliers and carved columns there to impress any guest. It’s the perfect backdrop to this colorful event.

If you go: Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., The Crystal Tea Room, 100 E Penn Sq., Philadelphia, tickets vary, phillywineandcocktails.com