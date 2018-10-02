Where to see some of the best Philadelphia murals in the city
In honor of Mural Arts month.
By Molly Given
Published : October 02, 2018
Philadelphia has always been a city busting with culture and creative expression. Riding through the city it is almost impossible not to catch one of the perfect showcases of the city's artistic expression- murals. There are thousands located in the city and around every neighborhood. Each one is beautifully displayed to represent the artist's message. Every mural tells a story or stands for an idea, representing people's voices through art has always been a part of Philly's rich history. In honor of Mural Arts Month here are some of the best Philadelphia murals to check out around the city. You can check out every beautiful mural the city has to offer and its location at muralarts.org.
Bird feed by Meg Saligman
Last year was an epic year in the history of Philadelphia sports. History was made when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Superbowl for the first time. The city was electrified with passion after the win, and it cemented that Philly is the true sports city of the nation.
829 Bainbridge St., Philadelphia
South Philly Musicians Remix by Erik Okdeh
The music scene in Philadelphia has evolved over time. This beautiful mural encompasses all that the Bandstand-era of musicians brought to the music scene of the city.
1532 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
Our Flag Unfurled by Meg Saligman
After 9/11 Saligman volunteered to paint this mural that has turned into an icon. Thousands of people see the mural between I-95 and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. This beautiful tribute to our country has become a symbol of the city.
500 North Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
Ralph Brooks Park Project by Steve Powers
Part of Eagle's linebacker Connor Barwin's 2015 revitalization of Ralph Brooks Park in South Philadelphia. Steve Powers was chosen to paint four walls in the area as a part of the project. This particular quote resonates with many people who see it.
Ralph Brooks Park, S 20th St, Philadelphia
Staircases and Mountaintops: Ascending Beyond the Dream by Willis Nomo Humphrey and Jonny Buss
Mural Arts program restored the murals at the center in Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation 2014. The mural is based on a photograph by William Lovelace and depicts Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, as they led a voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in March 1965.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia
Our City, Our Vets by Willis Nomo Humphrey and Phillip Adams
Mural Arts and Warrior Writers brought the community together to support veterans returning to Philadelphia. They wanted struggling veterans to feel as though they have a place to safely express their thoughts and build a strong sense of camaraderie.
4129 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia
A daughter migrates towards the mother earth by Jess X Snow
Part of the Mural Arts’ “We the People” series, this particular mural encompasses immigration and how it affects a family unit. The design is absolutely beautiful.
2800 D St., Philadelphia
Rippling Moon: An Urban Fairytale by Meg Saligman
One of the most recent Philadelphia murals added to the city, Meg Saligman painted this intricate and exquisite Mural on the side of the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center. Rippling Moon is part of a yearlong initiative of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services to educate the public about trauma and resilience.
Children’s Crisis Treatment Center, 1080 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia