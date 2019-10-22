Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 hits the city this weekend

This weekend holds one of the city’s largest and most impactful charity events, Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5. The annual occurrence is always star-studded and quite colorful all while benefitting a great cause, and 2019 is no different. Hugh Jackman, John Mulaney and Andy Grammar are all slotted to perform at the event this Saturday, and this year Philly Fights Cancer will also be honoring the Breast Cancer Clinical Investigative Team at the Abramson Cancer Center. Stephanie Wolfson, co-chair of the Philly Fights Cancer Young Friends gave Metro to scoop on what to expect at the extravaganza and dive into how Philadelphians can get more involved.

Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 hits the city in this weekend

For those who have never been to Philly Fights Cancer, what does the event incorporate?

Philly Fights Cancer is not your typical fundraiser or gala. It is a unique night that brings together philanthropists and supporters of the Abramson Cancer Center of all generations. The night truly is a celebration. It’s a way to honor those who are fighting and a way to honor those who have lost their fight in the hopes of essentially putting ourselves out of business because cancer has been cured. This year’s event will feature performances by Hugh Jackman, John Mulaney, and Andy Grammer.

Is there anything specifically different about this year’s event compared to years passed?

This is the 5th year of Philly Fights Cancer, and our honoree is the Breast Cancer Clinical Investigative team, where in years past, we have honored a specific doctor or researcher. Honoring a team is unique because it allows us to honor the many clinicians that play a role in a patient’s cancer journey from diagnosis, through treatment and beyond.

For those who don’t know, what does the event benefit?

Philly Fights Cancer specifically benefits clinical trials and translational research at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania. The Abramson Cancer Center is known for providing patients with groundbreaking innovative care. The doctors and researchers need funding in order to continue to innovate, push boundaries and quite literally change the world.

Are there ways for Philadelphians to get more involved with the event or Young Friends?

We are always looking for new and familiar faces to get more involved with Philly Fights Cancer. As the co-chair of the Young Friends of Philly Fights Cancer, we have many ways to become involved. We help steer committee members to find a level of involvement that is both meaningful and appropriate for their schedule and interests, whether that is helping to plan events and fundraise on a regular basis or to attend our quarterly events and help introduce us to their network.

Is there anything else specific you would want Philadelphians to know about either Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 or Philly Fights Cancer Young Friends?

I want Philadelphians to know that Philly Fights Cancer is bigger and better than what you could ever imagine. We are so fortunate to have a world-renowned cancer center in our back yard and just like the doctors and researchers at the ACC, we are continuing to raise the bar. In the past 5 years, we have raised $26M and I think that speaks for itself.

If you go: Oct. 26, 6 pm-1 am, Navy Yard, 4701 Intrepid Ave., phillyfightscancer.org