Where to go in Philly for National Taco Day 2018

Holy salsa and guacamole, National Taco Day is right around the corner. Thursday, October 4 is the official holiday, and Philadelphia may not be south of the border but the city does have some amazing taco places to check out. Here are the best places to go in Philly for National Taco Day 2018.

El Rey

Not only does El Rey have the best taco happy hour, but they also have some of the best Taco selections in the city. Check out their dinner-only taco specials (1 of each: chicken, brisket, fish, carnitas, tofu tacos plus a side of rice and beans)for National Taco Day!

2013 Chestnut St., elreyrestaurant.com

Los Camaradas

This place was voted to have the Best Nachos in Philly and rightfully so. The rest of their menu is also out of this world. Check out their massive Taco selections including BBQ short rib and Mahi Mahi.

918 South 22nd St., Philadelphia, loscamaradas.com

Revolution Taco

Starting out in the food truck business did this unique taco restaurant justice. They have so many tasty treats on the menu from burrito bowls to of course tacos. Also, vegetarians can rejoice with their tasty smoked mushroom or a chickpea veggie burger options.

Tio Flores

This quaint and exotic eatery located on South Street offers some amazing deals for their Happy Hour on National Taco Day including $2 Beef Gringo Tacos and $2 Chicken Gringa Tacos. Add some tasty margaritas to wash them down and you are set.

1600 South St., Philadelphia, tioflores.com

Jose Pistola's

If you are a fan of fish tacos then it's time to celebrate. Catfish Po’ Boy, Lobster, Tuna, Rock Shrimp and Mahi are all available all day for National Taco Day along with the rest of their delicious selections. With the kitchen open until 1 A.M. it will be easy to get your taco fix in that day.

263 S 15th St., Philadelphia, josepistolas.com

Rosy's Taco Bar

This new spot located on Walnut they want you to experience "Tacotopia" with all of the delicious options they have on their menu. Plus they serve tacos until 12 A.M., great for a late night snack.

2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia, rosystacobar.com

Honest Tom's Plant Based Taco Shop

This is the perfect shop for all vegans and vegetarians, although their tacos are so delicious you don't have to be either. Try their sweet potato, chucken (roasted chickpea and plantain), Grilled Veggie and more.

261 S 44th St., Philadelphia, honesttomsplantbasedtacoshop.com