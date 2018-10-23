All day brunch and trap isn't something you would typically expect to go together, but for this event, it is the perfect fit. Everybody loves brunch festivities and adding in some catchy music makes this event the perfect weekend activity to attend. Get ready to party and eat a ton of french toast while sipping on some mimosas while enjoying the ultimate Philly brunch.

Urban Grace presents all day Philly brunch and trap music this Saturday

Urban Grace is presenting the all-day event to enjoy excellent cuisine and jam to the vivacious sounds of music from Philly's top DJ's. The festivities start at 11 a.m. and will go until 6 p.m.

This exclusive Philly brunch plenty of drink and food specials including wings, chicken and waffles, shrimp salad, chicken caesar salad, french toast and much more. You can even add unlimited mimosas or bellinis for one-hour bottle specials. This brunch is the brunch all Philadelphians have prepared for, not to mention Hookah all day as well for your enjoyment.

There are three packages to choose from if you wish to purchase the unlimited drinks option. The starter package includes one premium bottle is $125, the Gold Package includes two premium bottles for $250, and the elite package includes four premium bottles for $500. All packages can upgrade to Hennessy, Moet or Patron for an additional $25- $100 depending on the package that you purchase. Everyone knows a Philly brunch goes the best with a few bubbles. Just brunch can starts at $35.

The event initially had the first 50 Ladies and first 50 Gent’s for free, but those tickets were sold out, meaning there is no time to waste. You can purchase tickets online here.

The Philly brunch festivities will take place at the Galaxy Live Nightclub and Lounge at 822 North Broad Street. Spend your Saturday eating fantastic food, sipping on plenty of drinks while listening to some of the top music from the city.