Pumpkin is quintessential to fall. The good part of that is pumpkin is delicious and embracing the decadent and sweet flavor is what makes the fall so delightful. There are so many tasty variations of this seasonal staple to choose from, the possibilities are endless. Here are all of the best places to get Philly pumpkin treats.

Where to go to get the best Philly pumpkin treats

Pumpkin treats at Baker Street Bread Co.

If you want pumpkin mixed with warm and savory baked goods, then look no further. Celebrate fall with a Pumpkin Cranberry Boule and scrumptious Pumpkin Cranberry Scones. These expert bread makers follow the time-honored artisanal traditions and know how to bake incredible treats.

8009 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, bakerstreetbread.com

Pumpkin Cassis Cheesecake at Red Owl Tavern

Executive Chef Robert Surdam knows how to mix dessert and pumpkin flavors perfectly. This new fall dessert menu is a drool-worthy with indulgent autumnal flavors, including cinnamon, clove, vanilla, and, of course, pumpkin. One of the best Philly pumpkin treats.

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, redowltavern.com

The Pumpkin Smash at Bluebird Distilling

Think of a boozy pumpkin pie in a glass. This decadent cocktail has White Rye Whiskey mixed perfectly with more earthy cocktail elements, like pumpkin and egg whites topped off with some fresh-grated cinnamon to make the perfect fall beverage.

100 Bridge St., Phoenixville, bluebirddistilling.com

Pumpkin Pie Sticky Buns at Barry’s Buns

Located at The Bourse this addictive treat embodies pumpkin beautifully. The all-natural, made-from-scratch bakery is featuring these Pumpkin Pie sticky Buns Rolled with brown sugar, cinnamon, pumpkin, and topped with Barry’s signature glaze all month long.

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, theboursephilly.com

Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes at Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop

This delicious dessert teams up two favorites: ice cream and pumpkin pie for the ultimate fall indulgence. Pair the seasonal beverage with one of Joe’s famed cheesesteaks for the ultimate combination. A delicious way to enjoy one of the many Philly pumpkin treats.

1 W. Girard Ave. and 6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, joessteaks.com

Pumpkin workout at SWEAT Fitness

After trying all of the delicious and decadent pumpkin treats stop into the gym to get a workout in that will have you saying oh my gourd. Just swap out a weighted ball for a pumpkin and add some pumpkin spice to your squats, lunges, Russian twists and sit-ups.

Multiple locations, Philadelphia, sweatfitness.com