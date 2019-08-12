Restaurant Week: A Taste of Chestnut Hill is here, and if you haven’t made the scenic drive to this picturesque neighborhood in Philly yet, now is the time.

Restaurant Week: A Taste of Chestnut Hill is in full swing

Those who live or work in Chestnut Hill know just how special the food scene is, and for those who still need to take a dive into the Chestnut culinary pool, there are plenty of options to choose from — and A Taste of Chestnut Hill is the perfect opportunity to do so.

During Restaurant Week, neighborhood eateries are offering prix-fixe and a la carte meals at an incredible price point. The enticing specials are running now until Aug. 16 and range from $15 to $45 per person.

A few participating eateries include the popular Baker Street Bread Company, offering an enticing selection of gourmet sandwiches and cookies; El Poquito, offering mouthwatering Mexican fare including tacos, quesadillas and churros; Jansen, serving up flavorful summer dishes such as chicken paillard and Norweigan salmon; and Thai Kuu, offering tasty Thai choices including crispy spring rolls and pad Thai.

Other delicious choices include Campbell’s Place (think octopus, flatbreads and ribs), Chestnut Grill (linguini, bruschetta and calamari), Cosimo’s Pizza Cafe (enticing full pies and slices), Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (grilled flank steak, trout and créme brulée), McNally’s Tavern (select sandwich choices), Mica (summer melon soup, dark chocolate tart and crispy salmon) and Tavern on the Hill (shrimp and corn chowder, fried chicken and pound cake).

One stand-out selection from the impressive repertoire of restaurants though is Paris Bistro & Jazz Cafe. The quaint and charming establishment is located right in the center of Chestnut Hill, but transports you far away to the streets of Paris with their comfortable outdoor seating and authentic decor.

For Restaurant Week, Paris will be offering three enticing courses for $37. Options include white grape gazpacho with leeks, almonds, cucumber and dill oil; summer salmon cassoulet with white beans, bacon, haricot vert and panko crusted salmon; and local apple tart with allspice chantilly cream and a caramel drizzle for a decadent dessert.

Heading to this popular eatery on the weekends is also very worth your while. According to the website, every Thursday through Sunday, Philadelphia’s best jazz musicians will play the standards and selections from the Great American Songbook and music of the Jazz Era in their downstairs Jazz Cafe. Dinner is also available downstairs.

For more information on Restaurant Week: A Taste of Chestnut Hill, visit chestnuthillpa.com. Street parking is free during the week after 6 p.m.