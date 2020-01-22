Royal Boucherie is serving up one of the best lunch deals in Philly

Those who have dined at Top Chef Nicholas Elmi's crown jewel, Royal Boucherie know just how delicious this spot can be. The popular Old City eatery is known for offering a plethora of opportunities to indulge in brunch, dinner and late-night bites. But what many don't know is that Royal Boucherie also offers one of the best lunch deals in the city.

The lively American Brasserie's Express Lunch is truly a deal that is kind to your tastebuds and your wallet. This three-course treat is only $25 and is offered during lunch hours from 11 am to 3 pm.

The first course offers two enticing options: baby kale salad or kabocha and butternut squash soup (which is to die for, not to sway you salad lovers); followed by a delicious choice between Torchio pasta with brassica pesto, mortadella grilled cheese with rye, gruyere, and pickled pepper, or chicken frites as your main course. To end the meal on a delightfully sweet note, Philadelphians can indulge in chocolate pot de crème with toasted meringue and yes, it is as indulgent as it sounds.

The express lunch packs in a lot of flavor and the portions are extremely gracious, that late-afternoon snack craving will undoubtedly be absent after dining at RB.

“Our new Express Lunch is perfect for office folks on the fly or for a more festive and leisurely lunching experience,” said Executive Director of Operations, Suzanne O’Brien in a release. “Of course, we recommend enjoying whatever lunch you choose with one of our top-shelf and expertly crafted $2 martinis.”

Martinis with lunch? Yes, oh yes, please.

The $2 martinis are just as satisfying as the lunch courses. According to the release, guests can choose from classic gin or vodka martinis to special variations including the Gibson, made with house-brined onions, to top off Chef Nicholas Elmi’s new lunch addition in the best possible way.

For more information on Royal Boucherie (52 S 2nd St.) and the Express Lunch visit royalboucherie.com