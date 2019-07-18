SouthGate is celebrating its 4 year anniversary with a special menu being offered this week only

South Street hotspot SouthGate is turning four this year, and in celebration of their anniversary the Korean-American eatery will be serving up a specialty menu until this Sunday, July 21.

Philadelphians can head to SouthGate to indulge in their anniversary menu any night this week, and the restaurant certainly did not hold back on flavor with the delicious dishes--- but they did on price. Guests can enjoy three-piece KFC, Seoul hot chicken sliders, bulgogi burger sliders and Banchan duos for only $4 each, throughout the specialty menu’s run. SouthGate will also be featuring a mystery beer as an ode to Tangier (the restaurant that was in that location before SouthGate) for the week as well. The mystery beer ($4) comes from a mixed bag of cider, fruity sour, crisp lager or hopped-up IPA options---it’s always a complete surprise. If you’re not a fan of the element of surprise when it comes to your beverage choices, the eatery will also be featuring a Kirin and soju shot citywide for $4 as well.

The special anniversary menu highlights all of the best qualities of the unique eatery---- being colorful in taste, clean in presentation and superb on overall service. To have all of that served at an affordable price is truly a delicious gift wrapped up in a flavorful bow.

SouthGate is not stopping with just a special anniversary menu, the hotspot will also be highlighting a new burger every month starting in July to celebrate National Grilling Month. Their bulgogi burger is already a hit with guests, so it only makes sense for Chef Daniel An to take their burger repertoire up a notch with new monthly additions. This month, be sure to try SouthGate’s Kimchi bacon burger made with Kimchi slaw, ranch-gochugaru sauce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and an enticing side of thick-cut house fries for $15.

If you are in need of a late-night weekend happy hour as well (let’s face it, who isn’t?)--- you are also in luck. On Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 p.m.-close, SouthGate will offer half-priced drafts, house red and white wine for $6, red and white sangria for $6, the SouthGate citywide (Sapporo and a shot of soju) for $5, plus Banchan for $3, house-cut fries for $4 and the 3-piece KFC for $6. So if you’re looking for a unique atmosphere, a special happy hour, a tasty treat this week or you just want to get your burger fix in, be sure to pay a visit to SouthGate.

SouthGate is located at 1801 Lombard St., for more information visit southgatephilly.com