Erin go bragh! St. Patrick’s Day weekend is officially here and it’s time to celebrate and enjoy the lucky holiday. Some top Philly spots are offering tasty deals, fun celebrations and just all around odes to Ireland over these next three days, and all Philadelphians are invited to indulge in being Irish for the weekend. Here is where you should head this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia.

Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia

Baker Street Bread Company

Irish soda bread is a delicious treat that can be enjoyed any time of the year, but on St. Paddy’s Day it tastes extra special. Baker Street Bread Company is offering a hearty Irish soda loaf ($7), mouthwatering Irish soda scones (mini $1, large $2.75) and its double-decker creation: The tricolored corned beef sandwich ($9.50). The corned beef sandwich is inspired by the Irish flag, and is made with green and orange vegetables, marbled white bread and juicy layers of corned beef.

8009 Germantown Ave., bakerstreetbread.com

Art in the Age

In honor of the green-clad holiday, Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop created the Ginger Prince. This festive cocktail is made with AITA’s newest innovation, the Ginger Quince Cordial. Philadelphians can buy everything they need to create this incredible drink while supplies last for $49.99.

116 N. 3rd St., artintheage.com

Urban Farmer

Head to Urban Farmer on St. Paddy’s Day for two delicious brunch and dinner specials: its corned beef hash and shepherd’s pie. The hash is available for brunch ($18) and consists of beets, kale, fingerling potatoes, sunny egg, chive and béarnaise while the pie will be available for dinner ($17) and consists of peas, carrots, ground lamb and Yukon potatoes. A great place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

P.J. Whelihan’s and Pour House

Head to P.J. Whelihan’s and Pour House this weekend to indulge in some deliciously festive specials. Philadelphians can indulge in the St. Paddy Melt (tender homemade corned beef topped with melted swiss and cabbage slaw on toasted sourdough bread), shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage all day on March 16 and 17. Thirsty as well? P.J.’s and Pour House will be serving up pints of Guinness for $4 and Celtic-inspired cocktails such as the Let’s Get Shamrocked (Tito’s Vodka, blue curacao and Red Bull yellow edition), the Frozen Shamrock (vodka, Bacardi ice cream, Bailey’s Irish Cream, crème de menthe and whipped cream)and more.

Various locations, pjspub.com, pjspourhouse.com

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Iron Hill is celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia this Saturday and Sunday with the release of its O’Sullivan Stout. This traditional dry Irish stout is served on nitrogen, black in color and boasts a roasty malt flavor with a pronounced dry finish. Enjoy the brew with a plate of mouthwatering corned beef and cabbage. Then on Saturday Philadelphians can head to Iron Hill’s Chestnut Hill location for its outdoor Irish Fest from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Iron Hill will be brewing its Irish Red Ale with the Irish Immigration Center of Philadelphia and serving up great Irish food, music and fun for all ages.

Various locations, ironhillbrewery.com

P.J. Clarke’s

P.J. Clarke’s is serving up traditional Irish fare all day long this St. Patrick’s Day. Specials include a corned beef and cabbage platter, corned beef on rye, Faroe Island salmon and its Irish Citywide. The best part? You can take your shot glass home with you after celebrating. A perfect spot to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia.

601 Walnut St., pjclarkes.com

Pineville Tavern

Both of Pineville Tavern’s locations are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a delicious giveaway and tasty menu specials on March 16 and 17. Pineville’s Fishtown location will be setting up its smoker outside and handing out complimentary hand-carved corned beef reuben sliders from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both locations will also be offering up traditional corned beef and cabbage platters ($18), pints of Guinness, Irish whiskey and cocktail specials. As a bonus, both locations will also be serving up “Bryce Krispie Treats” ($3) in honor of Harper signing with the Phillies. All proceeds from the treats will go to toward Harper’s charity Harper’s Heroes.

Various locations, pinevilletavern.com