Thanksgiving is all about family, friends and of course food. The night before Thanksgiving, however, is a night to celebrate with everyone you love. In fact, Thanksgiving Eve has been named the biggest drinking night of the year. To celebrate many bars in the city of Philadelphia are offering specials and parties on this epic night. Here are the best places to go in Philly for Thanksgiving Eve.

Where to go for Thanksgiving Eve specials in Philly

Tradesman's

Thanksgiving Eve is definitely a party at this Midtown Village hotspot, they are throwing their Tradesman's Biggest Party of the Year and Manatawny Still Works Maple Whiskey Launch Party in one night. Happy hour and dinner start at 5 p.m., the whiskey launch starts at 7 p.m. and then the late night party starts at 10 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. with music from DJ Santo Luc. Hungry for more? Kontrol and U-Bahn will be opening their doors at 2 a.m. to make this Thanksgiving Eve never end.

1322 Chestnut St., tradesmansphl.com

J.Alexander's

The new hotspot located right by the King of Prussia mall is offering up its popular cocktail The Doppelgänger made with Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Disaronno, Luxardo Cherry and Fever Tree Ginger Ale for just $8 all night long on Thanksgiving Eve.

256 Mall Blvd., King Of Prussia, jalexanders.com

CO-OP at The Study

CO-OP in University City is offering the ultimate happy hour on Thanksgiving Eve. Starting at noon and running until 6:30 p.m. The popular eatery is offering $5 craft draft beer, $7 red and white wine and $8 classic cocktails including CO-OP’s Margarita, Moscow Mule, Negroni and Old Fashioned. Plus nine small plates at just $5 including mini grilled cheese, charred broccoli, calamari and baked ricotta.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Stats on 17th

Stats on 17th is throwing its first ever Thanksgiving Eve party starting at 9 p.m. There will be music from DJ Stampone, table service and an open bar between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. for only $20. Plus if you bring a canned good donation before 11 p.m. the cover fee is waived.

111 S 17th St., statson17.com

Royal Boucherie

The popular Old City restaurant from Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi is offering Thanksgiving Eve deals that you just can't pass up. Try their Thanksgiving Eve City Wide made with Philadelphia Brewing Company’s Kenzinger and shots of Powers for just $6; along with Wild Turkey Bourbon Old Fashioned and a Mezcal Smash with sage, lemon and honey for only $10.

52 S 2nd St., royalboucherie.com

Square 1682

The beloved Rittenhouse restaurant is taking Thanksgiving Eve up a notch with their house cocktail called For Shore-made with Toki Japanese Whiskey, Pierre Ferrand Cognac, Pumpkin Orgeat, lemon and bitters for just $10 all night long.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl Tavern invites all Philadelphians to enjoy lead bartender Kyle Darrow’s Tierra Secreta Teso Monastrell cocktail and chef Bobby Surdam’s Ricotta Agnolotti (with sweet potato puree, roasted mixed mushrooms, beurre blanc) for a good cause. Enjoy the festivities while benefitting No Kid Hungry all Thanksgiving week long.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

The Bercy

Start the night off with a reverse happy hour from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. with $5 specialty cocktails, $5 house wines and $5 draft beers. The kitchen will also be serving up new specials including prime rib poutine, foccacia bites, marinated olives, french onion cheese puffs, deviled egg trio, white bean and duck toast and fried artichoke.

7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, thebercy.com

Townsend

The night begins with specials from Chef Townsend Wentz himself including $8 ciders and wines on tap, but the fun does not stop there. After hours manager Harry Jamison is pulling out the stops with offering a well-curated list of 10 bottles of wine at 40 percent off for the night after the kitchen closes.

1623 E Passyunk Ave., townsendrestaurant.com

The night before Thanksgiving Eve is supposed to be a fun night, but it should also be a safe night. When leaving or coming from any bar in the city be sure to have a designated driver or use an app like Lyft. In fact, Lyft is offering $10,000 of ride credit which equals out to $10 off a ride for riders on Nov. 21 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Every Philadelphian can get the $10 off by using the code THXEVEPHL.