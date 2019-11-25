Top Philly spots offering are specials, prix-fixe meals and buffet options for Thanksgiving dinner 2019

Thanksgiving is a holiday that is surrounded by food and family, and we all know that sometimes the food part isn't always the easiest to coordinate. If you need a spot to enjoy your Turkey Day feast, you're in luck. There are plenty of top Philly spots offering specials, prix-fixe meals and buffet options for Thanksgiving.

Bank & Bourbon

Head to Bank & Bourbon this Thanksgiving holiday for a delicious buffet feast fit for the whole family. Tasty meal options include fresh seafood displays, autumn salads, traditional accompaniments and, of course, carved local turkey and prime rib. Dessert will include an enticing selection of pies including apple, sweet potato, pumpkin and their signature maple bourbon. The buffet runs for $70 per person, $22 per child and a wine pairing option is also available for an additional $35.

1200 Market St., bankandbourbon.com

Scarpetta

All hungry Philadelphians can indulge in all of the seasonal offerings at Rittenhouse hotspot Scarpetta this Turkey Day. Scarpetta will be offering a four-course prix-fixe menu featuring plenty of mouth-watering options. Dish choices include chestnut soup, turkey stuffing, tagliatelle bolognese, pancetta-wrapped Heritage turkey, branzino, pumpkin cheesecake and much more. The enticing meal runs for $68 per person.

210 W Rittenhouse Sq., scarpettarestaurants.com

a.kitchen

If you're looking for an easy and delicious meal this Thanksgiving, look no further. Center City hotspot a.kitchen will be serving up plenty of delicious options for a prix-fixe meal including pumpkin curry soup, salmon, braised short rib, Heritage turkey, winter roots lasagna, sausage stuffing, roasted vegetables, a selection of holiday pies and much more. Philadelphians can enjoy their meal at a.kitchen for $65 per person.

135 S 18th St., akitchenandbar.com

Chez Colette

Chez Colette in the Sofitel Hotel will be celebrating the food-filled holiday with an enticing assortment of savory bites and tasty treats buffet-style. Dinner options include a raw bar with jumbo shrimp, oysters and clams, charcuterie, a bread assortment, crab and corn chowder, herb-crusted salmon, bourbon braised short rib, sweet potato casserole, salted caramel apple tart, maple mousse and much more. The Thanksgiving Buffet is $65 per person (half-off for children under the age of 12) and includes one glass of complimentary champagne.

120 S 17th St., sofitel-philadelphia.com

Smokin Betty's

The popular eatery will be offering a full three-course dinner with dine-in, take-out and delivery options this Turkey Day. Smokin Betty's will be offering true comfort food for the holiday with dishes including sweet potato gratin, macaroni and cheese, stuffing and gravy, fresh-roasted turkey, honey bourbon baked ham, vegetable risotto, cornbread muffins, an assortment of pies and much more. The dinner runs for $35 per adult and $19.95 per child and delivery service is available within five blocks of the restaurant (meals can be packed hot or cold.)

116 S 11th St., smokinbettys.com

The Twisted Tail

The Twisted Tail will feel just like home this Thanksgiving serving up a delicious choice of entrees for guests and an assortment of mouth-watering sides family-style. Entree options include roasted Lancaster turkey, herb-crusted prime rib, pineapple-glazed ham and honey-bbq glazed salmon with side options ranging from kale salad, mashed potatoes and cornbread stuffing. An assortment of mini pies will round-out the meal for a feast you truly won't forget.

509 S 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

Square 1682

If you want to truly indulge this holiday, head to Square 1682 for their mouth-watering 5-course Thanksgiving meal. Dishes include bone marrow ravioli, cornbread, crispy brussels sprouts, slow-roasted turkey breast, smoked country ham, challah stuffing, whipped sweet potato and a cauliflower curry for non-meat eaters. Dessert finishes off the meal with a delicious choice between apple biscuit bread pudding or frosted beignets. All options are also available a la carte, but the 5-course meal will be available to Philadelphians for $65 per person (4 pm-9 pm.)

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Serpico

If you're looking for a less traditional Thanksgiving feast, Serpico on South Street will be offering their full a la carte menu for all hungry Philadelphians to enjoy. However, they will be serving a special dish featuring roasted turkey breast, braised dark meat, gravy, stuffing (with mushroom and onions), mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, roasted winter squash (with sage and brown butter), fried brussels sprouts and a dinner roll for only $34.

604 South St., serpicoonsouth.com

Jones

Jones will be offering all Turkey Day-loving Philadelphians a delicious three-course prix-fixe meal for just $35 this Thursday. Courses includes guest's choice of either salad or soup (tomato, butternut squash or matzo ball), turkey for the main course (with turkey sausage stuffing, glazed carrots, haricots verts, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce) and then guest's choice of a slice of Duncan Hines chocolate cake, pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. Jones' a la carte menu will also be available on Thanksgiving.

700 Chestnut St., jones-restaurant.com

Parc

If you want a feast that still has all of the delicious flavors but not too many classic Thanksgiving options (hey, you're not Scrooge if you don't like turkey and stuffing), there is no better place to head than Parc in Rittenhouse Square. Parc will be accepting reservations all day on Turkey Day from 10 am-9 pm with delicious options including smoked salmon tartine, a roast beef sandwich, macaroni au gratin, duck l'orange and much more.

227 S 18th St., parc-restaurant.com