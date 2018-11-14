The Bourse Food Hall located in historic Old City is finally ready to make its debut to the public. The grand opening ceremony kicks off on Nov.15 at 9 a.m. led by Mayor Kenney and the celebrations extend to Nov. 16. Initially constructed in 1895, The Bourse has undergone an extraordinary transformation from a commodities exchange center to an artisanal food hall in the city of Philadelphia.

Everything you need to know about the grand opening of The Bourse Food Hall

The first 100 guests that dine at The Bourse Food Hall for breakfast (9:15 a.m.), lunch (12 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m.) on Nov.15 are in for a treat. Prizes such as "Taste of The Bourse" gift bags, gift cards, treats from vendors, and more will be given to those lucky first patrons. That's not all, attendees at the two-day celebration will also be in the running to win larger prizes, such as tickets to see the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers. Thursday's celebration will cap off with an Old City Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. for Old City residents, business owners and employees.

Friday's celebration is officially The Bourse Bonanza; the whole day will be packed full of live entertainment and special guests including SWOOP and the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders. Also look out for a mini Mummers parade with the Quaker City String Band, acrobats and stilt walkers, and Philly’s beloved historical re-enactors such as Ben Franklin.

“What makes The Bourse Food Hall so special is its sense of discovery,” said Michael Morris, Principal of CANAdev and leasing agent for the project. “We have something for everyone — a quality cheesesteak to a fancy grilled cheese -- but we also have diverse offerings reflective of Philadelphia’s global culinary scene, like Indian street food, artisanal Belgian chocolates, and award-winning local craft spirits.”

The Bourse includes a wide variety of vendors, there is something for everyone, even the pickiest of eaters. Vendor highlights include Italien cuisine from Bronze Table by Vera Pasta, home-style Filipino cooking from Lalo, freshly baked cinnamon buns plus other treats from Barry's Buns, delicious spirits from Bluebird Distilling and tasty dumplings from Pinch Dumplings.

Other delicious and scrumptious vendors include Menagerie Coffee, Mighty Melt, Penzey's Spices, Takorean, Abunai Poke, Baby Buns, Bonatsos, Break Juicery, Bricco Pizza, Chaat and Chai, Chocodiem, FreeByrd Chicken, #getfried, Grubhouse, Ka'moon, Kari's Tea Bar, Marino Brothers Cheesesteaks, Mi & Yu Noodle Bar, Olive With A Twist, Prescription Chicken, Rustica Rosticceria, Rebel Taco, Scoop DeVille and TAPS Fill Station.

Some vendors also will be offering alcoholic beverages to go along with their tasty treats. Lalo will be serving San Miguel beer and a selection of craft cocktails while Mighty Melt will feature a newly launched alcoholic canned shrub, Ploughman’s Cider and Tired Hands brews. Chocodiem is taking dessert to the next level with a bar menu featuring Belgian chocolate and wine pairings, as well as a cocktail menu with chocolate themed concoctions; Marino Brothers Cheesesteaks is also adding to their menu by having brews to pair with their delicious sandwiches. Rebel taco will tickle any tequila lover's fancy with margaritas all while Bluebird Distilling and TAPS Fill Station each boast an extensive menu of alcoholic beverages and liquor/beer choices. Plus TAPS is offering growlers to go.

After drinking all of the refreshing beverages, stop into The Bourse the next day and try out Prescription Chicken's Hangover Soup, which they state is a "proven remedy for almost all of last night’s bad decisions."

Philadelphians can stay up-to-date on the grand opening details of The Bourse Food Hall and for news from the dynamic mix of vendors by following @TheBoursePhilly on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.