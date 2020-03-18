Mix and match take-out options from The Bourse through Grubhub

At this time, many have either stocked up on some essential groceries or are utilizing a slew of food delivery apps. Philly does have everything, and luckily in spite of this tumultuous time, some restaurants are still trying their best to stay open and serve the public with their delicious fare.

For us consumers who are at home trying to spice up the day with a culinary treat, it can sometimes be hard to choose exactly what you want—especially if more than one of you is craving something different in that moment. Well, now The Bourse has an answer for that.

The popular dining destination in Old City may be closed at the moment to foot traffic, but they are offering a Taste of the Bourse menu through Grubhub where Philadelphians can mix and match and try out combinations from a few different vendors.

“While we are temporarily closed due to the City of Philadelphia’s mandate, we still wanted to be able to offer our guests the food hall experience,” said Victoria Greer, Marketplace Manager in a release. “Now, with one tap, guests can enjoy a bacon cheeseburger from Grubhouse, curly fries from Freebyrd, and an oreo milkshake from Scoop DeVille! Working from home just got a lot more interesting.”

Vendors participating in Taste of the Bourse on Grubhub include Scoop Deville, Prescription Chicken, FreeByrd, Grubhouse and Abunai Poke and the results are quite tasty.

Philadelphians can mix and match and choose from a few enticing options and combinations including the Burger, Fries and Shake Combo ($19.49, a Grubhouse bacon cheeseburger, FreeByrd curly fries and a Scoop DeVille medium oreo milkshake), the Chicken Sandwich, Fries and Shake Combo ($19.49, a FreeByrd fried chicken sandwich, FreeByrd curly fries and a medium black and white malted milkshake), the “Dip Your Fries in Your Shake” combo ($9.99, FreeByrd curly fries and a Scoop DeVille medium salted caramel milkshake), FreeByrd's wings ($6.99+), Scoop DeVille's Cinnabun Gooey Bites ($4.50), Grubhouse's chicken & waffles ($14, choice of traditional or Nashville hot chicken on a waffle with country gravy and bourbon maple syrup), Abunai's Build Your Own Poke Bowl ($11.50+), Prescription Chicken's Grandma Style Soup ($12, chicken soup served with pulled chicken, sautéed veggies, and your choice of Matzah Balls or egg noodles), Scoop DeVille's chipwich ($5), plus more additional options including frozen quarts of soup from Prescription Chicken ($12+) and three quarts of ice cream from Scoop DeVille ($29.99).

According to the release, Grubhub’s The Bourse Food Hall Experience will service patrons within Center City Philadelphia, from Tasker Street to Girard Avenue, river to river.

To make this experience even more special and to thank loyal supporters during this time, each patron who orders delivery between now and March 27 and tags @TheBoursePhilly on Instagram with hashtag #BourseDelivers will also go into the running to win a $25 gift card.

Taste of the Bourse will be offered through Grubhub, and to learn more about The Bourse visit theboursephilly.com